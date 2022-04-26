Met Éireann forecast sunny spells and cool nights for the week ahead

Temperatures will largely be in the mid teens this week.

It will be largely dry this morning with good sunny spells developing and just the odd shower with highest temperatures continuing in the low to mid-teens.

Met Éireann forecast that cloud will build up towards the afternoon with well scattered showers, becoming more isolated towards the evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 11C to 16C, coolest in the east and mildest in the west, in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Tonight will be dry and chilly with just a few lingering showers and lowest temperatures between 0C to 5C with some grass frost forming under long clear spells. Light easterly or variable breezes will allow some mist and hill fog to develop in places.

It will be a dry and sunny start on Wednesday morning with highest temperatures between 10C to 16C, coolest in the north and mildest in the west and southwest, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

It will become cloudier later in the morning and into the afternoon with some showers breaking out.

Wednesday night will be dry and mostly clear apart from the odd shower. It will be chilly as well with lowest temperatures between -1C to 4C in light breezes and some mist and fog patches will develop.

Thursday will be cloudier than previous days but there will still be some sunny spells. It will stay mostly dry with just the odd passing shower and highest temperatures between 11C to 15C in mostly light easterly breezes.

It will be dry, clear and chilly overnight with mist and fog patches forming again with light breezes or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures will be between -1C to 4C.

Friday will have a dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with a few light showers.

Highest temperatures will be between 13C to 15C in mostly light easterly breezes. Overnight, lowest temperatures will generally range from 1C to 5C but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds in during the night.

It will be a largely cloudy day on Saturday with a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle and highest temperatures between 12C to 15C in light variable breezes.