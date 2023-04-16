Mercenary chief of Wagner Group is predicting heavy Russian losses in coming weeks

Putin favourite slams Moscow’s ‘decadent elite’ for undermining war effort

11 were killed in a Russian rocket attack on this building in Sloviansk

Ukraine’s counter-offensive will likely smash through Russia’s defences because Russia’s “decadent elite” has undermined the Kremlin’s war machine, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said.

The mercenary boss’s comments are the most forthright assessment yet from a top Russian commander that the Kremlin’s armies will fail to repel the major Ukrainian attack expected in the coming weeks.

“The Ukrainian army will launch a counter-offensive and somewhere will be able to break through the defences,” he wrote in an essay published online.

‘Their focus is on their own positions in society, their own comfort and their own capital’

Ukrainian commanders have been building up their forces, though they have not said where or when they will strike.

Recent speculation has focused on the occupied town of Melitopol, which lies around 80km south of the frontline along the Dnipro River. It guards important road and rail junctions that link occupied Crimea with occupied parts of Donbas.

Russian forces have dug miles of trenches near Melitopol, but Prigozhin has little confidence in the defensive system.

“For Russia, there is a real risk that after the start of the counter-offensive, the situation at the front will worsen,” he wrote.

Prigozhin, whose profile has grown enormously since the Kremlin ordered his Wagner mercenaries into battle around Bakhmut, has constantly blamed the Russian ministry of defence and Russia’s “lazy elite” for the Kremlin’s failure to defeat Ukraine in a war that Vladimir Putin had expect to win within a week or so.

A Ukrainian serviceman with a self-propelled howitzer firing on Russian troops near Bakhmut

And in his essay, he again railed against Russia’s “deep state”, which he said was “mired in luxury and bureaucracy” and wanted to negotiate an end to the war.

“Their focus is not on a country or a people, their focus is on their own positions in society, their own comfort and their own capital,” he wrote.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War say Prigozhin published the essay because he wanted to benefit from a Russian military defeat.

“Prigozhin’s essay is consistent with his previously stated effort, to transform the Wagner Group into a parallel military organisation — a hardline ideological elite.”

Where the Ukrainian counter-offensive will take place remains a mystery. Speaking in the US on Friday, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister, said it would start in the “near future”, and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said final preparations were being made.

“The key is the constant destruction of the occupiers, which is done to downgrade their logistic capabilities and any potential in the occupied territories. This is preparation for our active operations, this is counter-offensive work,” he said.

Most of the fighting over the past six months has focused on the town of Bakhmut in the Donbas, where Wagner mercenaries have been leading Russian assaults. In new photos published yesterday, Wagner mercenaries again claimed to have captured the centre of the town.

In far-east Russia, Russia’s Pacific Fleet was yesterday ordered to high alert to check readiness. Russia’s ministry of defence said this was in response to rising tension in the region, but western analysts say the Kremlin is trying to impress the Chinese minister of defence who is due in Moscow today for talks.

The public would know ‘as soon as the first Russian aircraft is shot down’

Ukraine’s air force, meanwhile, said the delivery of the Patriot air defence system promised by the US was expected in Ukraine some time after Easter. The primarily Orthodox Christian country celebrates Easter today.

Ukrainian officials declined to give a precise timeline for its arrival — but said the public would know “as soon as the first Russian aircraft is shot down”. A Patriot missile battery typically includes six mobile launchers, a mobile radar, a power generator and an engagement control centre. Germany and the Netherlands also have pledged to provide a Patriot system each to Ukraine.

In addition, a SAMP/T anti-missile system pledged by France and Italy “should enter Ukraine in the near future”.

Ukraine is looking to beef up its ability to intercept missiles as it prepares for the counter-offensive. Though a year of fighting has depleted weapon supplies on both sides, Russian forces have intensified their campaign to seize Bakhmut, the focus of the war’s longest battle so far.

Elsewhere, a new law signed by Vladimir Putin on Friday that allows military offices send draft notices electronically instead of delivering them in person is part of Russia’s preparation for a protracted war in Ukraine, the UK defence ministry said yesterday.

As the law does not come into force until later in the year, the e-notices do not automatically point to a “major new wave of enforced mobilisation” but instead forms part of a “longer-term approach as Russia anticipates a lengthy conflict”.

About 52,000 young Russian men already have received draft orders as part of the country’s regular spring call-up, and 21,000 of them qualified for military service.

Evan Gershkovich

‘Mum, you prepared me well for Russian jail food,’ jokes US reporter

​Meanwhile, the US reporter jailed by Moscow last month has written to his family, joking that his mother’s cooking had prepared him well for the gruel served for breakfast by Russian prison guards.

In his first letter since being arrested and charged with espionage, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich told his family he was “not losing hope”.

The Wall Street Journal published extracts from the letter he sent to his parents in Philadelphia. The letter was dated April 5.

“Mum, you unfortunately — for better or worse — prepared me well for jail food,” he wrote. “In the morning, for breakfast, they give us hot creamed wheat, oatmeal cereal or wheat gruel. I am remembering my childhood.”

Russia’s FSB security service arrested Gershkovich on March 29 while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Ural mountains. He was charged with spying last week. He denies the charges.

‘These are my son’s words, I am sure,’ said Evan mother

Gershkovich (31) is a respected reporter and has official accreditation from the Russian ministry of foreign affairs. His parents both emigrated from the USSR in 1979 to the US, and he grew up speaking Russian at home.

He told his parents in the letter that he loved them and that he had not given up hope of seeing them soon.

“I am not losing hope,” he wrote in his letter. “I read. I exercise. And I am trying to write.”

He is being held in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison, where high-profile prisoners are sent before trial. He will be held in near total isolation, although he has access to a prison library.

So far, only his lawyer has seen him. No other visits have been allowed, though the reporter confirmed in his letter that he had received a “care package” which contained slippers, toiletries, T-shirts and socks.

His mother, Ella Milman, said she felt great joy on receiving the letter.

“These are my son’s words, not someone else telling me,” she said. “His spirit is shining.”

Analysts believe the Kremlin may have decided to arrest him and hold him as a pawn for possible future prisoner swaps.