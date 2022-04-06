MEP Clare Daly criticises EU sanctions against Russia and claims it is a ‘tool’ of NATO

Dublin MEP Clare Daly has denounced the European Union’s sanctions against Russia and claimed that it was acting on behalf of NATO.

Ms Daly, along with her colleague Mick Wallace, was one of 13 MEPs who previously voted against a motion to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That resolution outlined the EU’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the two MEPs said they couldn’t back the motion because it also expressed support for Nato and called for weapons to be sent to Ukraine.

Speaking in the European Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Daly said sanctions against Russia have “unleashed economic devastation”, which she said will be “paid for” by the Russia people, including those “protesting against the war”.

“How is not selling Kerrygold butter to Russia going to save any Ukrainian lives? How is buying filthy fracked US gas going to stop the war?” she said.

“They won’t of course, because nowhere have sanctions ever succeeded in ending a military assault or achieving regime change.”

Ms Daly appeared to incorrectly reference the recent news of Kerry Group’s withdrawal from Russia with Kerrygold, which is made in North Cork by a separate company Ornua.

The Independents 4 Change MEP accepted that Russia “bears responsibility” for the invasion of Ukraine but said that “we cannot ignore the role of NATO”.

“The EU instead of promoting peace and acting in the interests of the people of Europe to Ukrainians, the EU citizens and, yes, the Russian citizens too has become a tool of NATO and the military industrial complex,” she said.

“What is needed is an end to the conflict, an end to militarism, a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.”

Ornua, an Irish agri-food cooperative, and Kerrygold have no commercial activity in Russia.

A spokesperson from Ornua said: “Kerrygold is proudly owned by Ornua. Neither Kerrygold nor Ornua have any activity in Russia.”

Ms Daly claimed that sanctions against Russia would not stop its invasion of Ukraine.

“History has taught us that sanctions do not end military conflict. They do not bring peace,” she said.

“They make the people suffer, not the oligarchs – the people, the people of Russia, the people of Europe, and they’re not going to help save lives because the more arms you pump into Ukraine, the more the war will be prolonged, the more Ukrainians can and will die, and it might sound radical colleagues, but the answer to war is not more war.”

She added: “We will sit down with Russia, there will be a negotiated peace and this organisation should be promoting it earlier. Rather than delaying it and making sure that more Ukrainians die, your feigning of sympathy rings hollow – it makes me sick to be honest with you.”

Independent.ie has contacted Ms Daly for comment.