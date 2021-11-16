| 8.5°C Dublin

Men arrested after bus was hijacked make complaints to Ombudsman

Four object to their long detention in custody and linking them with UVF

The bus which was hijacked and then set alight in Newtownards. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Expand

Allison Morris

Four men arrested after a bus was hijacked and set on fire in Newtownards, Co Down, earlier this month have issued formal complaints to the Police Ombudsman about their detention.

Detectives investigating the incident said they believe the attack was carried out by members of a local UVF faction.

