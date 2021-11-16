Men arrested after bus was hijacked make complaints to Ombudsman

Four men arrested after a bus was hijacked and set on fire in Newtownards, Co Down, earlier this month have issued formal complaints to the Police Ombudsman about their detention.

Detectives investigating the incident said they believe the attack was carried out by members of a local UVF faction.

Two armed and masked men boarded the bus in the Abbot Drive area of the town on November 1, and ordered the driver off the vehicle.

They said they were from the Protestant Action Force, a name used in the past by both the UVF and UDA, before pouring petrol around the bus and setting it on fire.

The men also made reference to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

There have been three buses hijacked in Northern Ireland since the start of the year, and the damage to date has cost over £800,000.

On Friday, police conducted searches of four properties in the Newtownards and Bangor areas.

They arrested four men, aged 36, 41, 48 and 55, who were taken to a police station for questioning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders said at the time: “We assess that this incident was carried out by members of a local faction of the UVF. Our investigation continues, alongside an investigation into the hijacking and burning of a bus in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, on Sunday.

“Both of these violent and destructive attacks have had an impact on those people who were directly involved in the incidents and also the wider community.”

Mr Saunders said that an increased neighbourhood policing presence in those areas would continue.

He also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The four were released on Saturday without charge.

They have all since lodged complaints with the office of the Police Ombudsman. They claim they were held in custody for around 32 hours yet interviewed for just over 45 minutes.

They also claim there was no evidence linking them to the alleged offences presented to them, further claiming there “was no necessity or evidential basis for this arrest”.

All four have also complained about the issuing of a statement claiming that the arrest was related to UVF activity.

They say that despite not being named, local people, “including persons who witnessed the searches, would be able to identify them as the suspects”, and they have claimed this could place their lives at risk.

“The PSNI have a positive obligation as a public body under the Human Rights Act to proactively protect life pursuant to Article 2 ECHR. However, the actions of identifying persons pre-charge (wrongly) as being linked to proscribed organisations creates an Article 2 risk,” the complaint states.

Earlier this month some bus services were suspended following concerns for the safety of drivers and passengers linked to loyalist protocol tensions.

Some of Belfast’s busiest roads were affected, including routes along the Antrim, Shore and Newtownards roads.

The action was taken by Translink after four masked men, armed with a hammer and bottle of petrol, boarded a bus in Newtownabbey and ordered the driver and the passengers to get off the vehicle before they set it on fire. The suspects were dressed in black and were believed to be in their 40s.

The Unite union, which represents some bus drivers, said the hijackers “told the driver that this was about the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

The attack was also linked to a local faction of the UVF although no arrests have been made to date.

In April a double decker bus was hijacked by a gang of youths on the Shankill Road in west Belfast and set on fire during disturbances in the area.

This was again linked to tensions around the protocol.