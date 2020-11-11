Members of Oireachtas offered flu vaccine despite HSE call to give it only to at-risk groups

People who are not in an at-risk group should not ask GPs or pharmacists for the flu vaccine, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said today.

However, it emerged that members of the Oireachtas are among groups who have been offered the vaccine for free as part of occupational health schemes.

Dr Henry was asked if the HSE ordered enough flu vaccine doses for this winter and if the 1.4 million stocks will mean some people who need the shot will lose out.

Dr Henry said some 20pc more vaccine doses were ordered this year on 2019.

Last year 1.2 million were ordered and one million vaccines were administered.

"We are seeing a big increase in uptake which is very welcome," he told the Oireachtas health committee.

"The at-risk groups have not changed and we have been consistent with our advice that the vaccine must be confined to at-risk groups," he told Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall.

It is too early to say if there is not enough vaccine this winter and there are "mixed messages" from GPs and pharmacists – with some reporting they have enough and others saying they are running short.

He said this is what prompted a decision to hold back on distributing a final 50,000 doses.

"We want to find out what happened to those vaccines already distributed but not yet recorded as being administered," he said.

No vaccines have gone missing, he added. The administration lag refers to delays and pharmacists sending back claim forms to the HSE for payment.

"We want to direct the remaining stocks we have to those practices for use in priority groups."

He admitted he was aware that companies pay for flu vaccines for staff regardless of whether they are in an at-risk group or not.

Deputy Shortall said members of the Oireachtas were provided with a free vaccine as part of these kinds of schemes.

Dr Henry said the message has consistently been that the vaccine is for at-risk groups.

He insisted that based on what has been administered to date, the feedback was that was happening and at-risk groups were being prioritised.

Deputy Shortall said that this year, a lot of people decided to get the vaccine, given the context of the pandemic. She asked whether it was now the case that there is only enough for at-risk groups.

She said companies as a preventative measure provide the vaccine, and the Houses of the Oireachtas "provide the vaccine”.

Dr Henry replied that regardless of what private companies or facilities do, HSE policy is that it is for at-risk groups.

Around 100,000 doses of the nasal vaccine have been administered to children so far, he said. The uptake so far was "quite good" among children, he added.

Earlier HSE chief operations officer Ann O’Donnell said that around 2,000 health staff are out of work on average a day due to Covid-related issues. Some of them have underlying conditions and are cocooning.

Online Editors