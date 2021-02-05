Member of BBC team behind Daniel Kinahan exposé warned of threat to life

A member of the BBC team who produced an investigative documentary on Daniel Kinahan has been warned of an active threat to his life.

The journalist has been forced to move out of his home in Northern Ireland and is being provided security by the PSNI.

The police force informed him of the active threat to his life this week and his family have been relocated to a secure location for their safety.

The expose focused on Daniel Kinahan’s links to organised crime and his involvement in the world of boxing.

Jo Carr, the BBC's head of current affairs, said: "The BBC places the utmost priority on the safety of our teams, whose journalism plays a vital role in a free society. It is despicable and intolerable if thugs think they can muzzle a free press through intimidation.

News of the threat comes on the fifth anniversary of the Regency Hotel murder which sparked the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

The prime target of the shooting that day was Daniel Kinahan who managed to escape the hotel unharmed, while his associate David Byrne (33) was shot dead.

In the days that followed that killing, and the retaliation shooting of Eddie Hutch days later, a number of journalists working for Independent News and Media (INM) were formally warned by gardaí of threats to their lives.

They were given security advice and moved out of their homes for a number of days due to the serious nature of the threats, believed to have emanated from associates of the Kinahan gang.

The documentary which aired on Monday evening detailed Daniel Kinahan’s ties with organised crime and his central role in some of boxing’s biggest fights.

His involvement in arranging the bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua led to public backlash last June and the issue was raised in the Dáil as well as the British parliament.

The 43-year-old was said to have taken a step back from boxing but the BBC Panorama documentary outlined that he was still very much involved in the fight world.

The programme also spoke to several UK boxing insiders who are alarmed about his power and influence, but that most were too afraid to appear on camera.

Former world-champion turned boxing manager Barry McGuigan was the only one who spoke on-the-record and said there was an element of terror around the Kinahan name.

“There is no doubt that there is an intimidation effect, there is no question about that. If we were to believe what we believe, this is a very dangerous man.

“Someone has got to look out for this sport. They really need to look at this situation very carefully, because it’s bloody dangerous,” Mr McGuigan told the programme.

Presenter Darragh MacIntyre also reported that America’s Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) were carrying out investigations into the Kinahan crime gang.

In a statement Daniel Kinahan’s lawyers told BBC Panorama he has no criminal convictions and that the wild allegations about him running a violent cartel are false and have no evidential basis whatsoever.

“He is proud of his record in boxing to date. He has operated on the basis of honesty and with a commitment to putting fighters’ needs first,” they said.

“Mr Kinahan is a successful and independent advisor in the boxing industry in his own right. It is a matter of public record that he has exited the business of MTK.”

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond condemned the threats.

He said: “This is awful news and my thoughts are with the BBC journalist and colleagues that have been targeted by these dangerous elements. The threats against them are evil and sinister and come from callous criminals.

“These journalists did a major service to public broadcasting this week. They should be commended for their work, not threatened.”

