Meghan Markle wins High Court privacy claim against Mail on Sunday

Meghan Markle has won her High Court privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father.

Ms Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, sued the publishers of the Mail On Sunday, Associated Newspapers Limited, for breach of copyright, infringement of her privacy, and breaches of the UK’s data protection act over articles which showed parts of a letter from August 2018 she had written to her father, 76-year-old Thomas Markle.

The Duchess said her legal victory was a “comprehensive win” on her privacy, adding it showed “you cannot take somebody’s privacy and exploit it in a privacy case”.

The judge presiding over the case, Mr Justice Warby, granted Ms Markle “summary judgment” in her claim.

“The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private,” he found.

“The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation,” he said.

“The inescapable conclusion is that, save to the very limited extent I have identified, the disclosures made were not a necessary or proportionate means of serving that purpose.

“For the most part they did not serve that purpose at all. Taken as a whole the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”

Ms Markle’s lawyer had argued that the newspaper's publishers had “no prospect” of defending her claims for misuse of private information and an alleged breach of copyright.

A full trial had originally been due to take place at the High Court in January, but last year the case was adjourned until autumn 2021 for a “confidential” reason.

