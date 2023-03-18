Meet the accidental florist who found herself arranging the blooms for a Beckham birthday

Heather Condren first discovered her chosen career in an usual way.

The 37-year-old had been enjoying her hen party when she suddenly experienced a passion for flowers she never knew she had. ​

“The girls had organised a flower crown party and I loved it,” she said. “I’d never really picked up on the whole flower thing before, but I kind of always thought it would be a nice job.”

Ms Condren, from Tallaght in Dublin, had worked as a social care worker for more than 10 years before finding a love of flower power.

We were told it was a dinner for six and it was an all-male guest list… We didn’t know it was the Beckhams

Over the years, the mother of two had tried her hand at various jobs, including public relations, special-needs assistant and studying media and anthropology.

“I’m one of those people who spent my whole life trying to figure out what I wanted to be,” she said.

Ms Condren won a scholarship with Kay’s Flower School in Dublin, but when she became pregnant she decided it was not the right time to set up a business.

However, when the Covid pandemic struck, she had a change of heart.​

She said: “During Covid, I decided to give flowers a crack. It was something to do, and I kept saying to everyone, ‘I’ll have to go and get a real job now’, and everyone was like, ‘This is actually going really well, why don’t you make this your job?’.”

Cruz Beckham and his dad David shared a pint in Dublin to toast his 18th birthday

Cruz Beckham and his dad David shared a pint in Dublin to toast his 18th birthday

When she and her husband moved to Inchicore, she heard about a vacant property to let.

Before she knew it, the building had become the home of Flowerpop, which she initially used a studio.

“So now I have a shop and a house in Inchicore – it was like the universe was saying, ‘Go and be a florist’,” she said.

“It wasn’t meant to be a shop, it was a studio, but people kept sticking their heads in, going, ‘Is this a flower shop?’ There hadn’t been a flower shop in Inchicore in over 25 years.

I just wanted to remove the formal from flowers – I think flowers should be fun and bright and accessible

“This is why I say I’m an accidental florist – I absolutely did not set out to be a shop-owning florist, but here I am, and I love it.

“I just wanted to remove the formal from flowers – I think flowers should be fun and bright and accessible. I’m a bit loud and hectic and so are my flowers.”

Only last month, Ms Condren found herself arranging the greenery for Cruz Beckham’s 18th birthday in Dublin.

His father, David, joined him to celebrate the occasion and they enjoyed a trip to the Guinness Storehouse.

Event stylist Grace Cahill brought Ms Condren on board to look after the flowers.

Florist Heather Condren photographed at her Flowerpop shop in Inchicore. Photo: Frank McGrath

Florist Heather Condren photographed at her Flowerpop shop in Inchicore. Photo: Frank McGrath

“Grace got the call and was asked to style the table and the room for the event and she rang me,” she said.

“We didn’t know it was the Beckhams. We were told it was a private dinner for six and that it was an all-male guest list and it needed to be cool and modern.

“At one point it was mentioned that it was an 18th birthday of somebody prominent.

We’re flat out with weddings. Everyone wants a peony

“Grace had to turn around the place cards – she needed the names, and David is a fairly common name, but Cruz is not. So, when we got that on the list, we knew it was them.”

As wedding season nears, Ms Condren said people would spend between 10pc and 15pc on average of their total budget on flowers, while those planning a larger celebration usually allotted between 20pc and 25pc.

“This year we’re flat out with weddings. Everyone wants a peony, but they have a really short season of about eight weeks,” she said.

“I’m finding now that I think everybody is ready to celebrate and party again, so the budgets for weddings are going back up.”