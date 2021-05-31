Meet Aimhirgin, the six-week-old pony who is about to join President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin

Benedictine nuns of Kylemore Abbey, Sisters Jeanne Bot and Karol O' Connell say goodbye to their Connemara mare Snowy and her foal Aimhirgin from the herd, as they take up residence at Áras an Uachtaráin from May to September. Photo: Ray Ryan

The latest and arguably the cutest addition to the Áras an Uachtaráin family has refined tastes.

Aimhirgin, a six-week-old Connemara pony, enjoys very thinly peeled carrots, apples and new potatoes.

Sr Karol of Kylemore Abbey has lovingly cared for the pony since birth. She told Independent.ie she will dearly miss Aimhirgin but is excited for the adventure that lies ahead for the colt.

President Michael D Higgins chose the name Aimhirgin after Aimhirgin Gluingheal mac Mileadh, the Milesian warrior-poet of Irish mythology who defeated the Tuatha Dé Danann.

Sr Karol said: “I’m definitely going to miss him, but we have two more down there, Spartan and Lady.”

As part of a programme to enhance biodiversity at the 130-acre site at the Áras, animal-lover President Higgins today welcomed Aimhirgin and his mother, Snowy. They will graze on the grounds for the next four months.

The Kylemore Abbey Connemara Pony stud consists of five mares, four foals and two fillies. Many of them spend the summer months in the paddock near the garden teahouse on the estate.

During the Covid lockdown, they spent the winter and spring in the fields at the farmhouse under the watchful eye of Sr Karol.

This is the first year of Kylemore Abbey’s partnership with Áras an Uachtaráin, where a mare and foal will be placed at the Áras for the summer months.

Aimhirgin was born in the field in front of the nun’s house at 10.30 pm on April 1.

It had been an anxious time for Sr Karol, who watched and waited as Snowy went two weeks over her due date.

“It went on a bit,” Sr Karol shakes her head, “She was very heavy. She was the first one to come this year. It was Snowy’s first foal. You could kind of sense she didn’t know what was happening.”

Raising her eyes to heaven, Sr Karol says: “She was very heavy. But it all went great. She was born at 10.30 at night in the dark.

“We woke up one morning, and there was this little black bundle beside her.

Sr Karol warns President Higgins that Aimhirgin can be fussy when it comes to her dining habits.

“I give him apple peels, and carrot peels and new potato peels, but only fresh potato peels, not the second day.

“I shave the carrots lovely and thin, and he likes them that way.”

Sr Karol also has a special grooming kit for the mares and foals.

“It’s just a little brush to brush them off in the winter when they lose their coats. The little ones have to grow a coat yet.”

Both Kylemore Abbey and Áras an Uachtaráin lie on expansive estates. Both households share a passion and commitment to managing and preserving the ecology and biodiversity.

The grazing management plan on both estates includes indigenous species of animal, and the Connemara pony fits the bill for both.

Snowy is a perfect example of the traits and characteristics that make the Connemara pony unique and loved across the equine world.

Aimhirgin was sired by a young stallion named Blakehill Ballylee Storm, who has some of the most prestigious breeding lines in the studbook.

Both Snowy and Aimhirgin are gentle, well-handled and kind-natured.

The arrangement to graze the ponies arose from the recommendations in a recent biodiversity audit commissioned by President Higgins to develop a conservation plan for the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin.

The biodiversity audit, undertaken by scientists from Trinity College Dublin, made a series of recommendations about the future sustainable management of the Áras grounds.

One of its key recommendations was that a sustainable grazing regime be put in place to improve the biodiversity of the meadows within the Áras grounds.

The aim is to promote a greater diversity of wildflowers and plants and increases in fauna dependent on such a diversity of flora.

Eighty percent of the 130-acre grounds around the Áras is classified as a natural habitat, with 14 distinct habitats. The audit found 297 different plant species, 247 species of invertebrates, 188 types of fungus, 51 bird species, and 18 other mammal species, from foxes and badgers to bats and pygmy shrews.



