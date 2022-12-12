Medicines for Ireland urges Government to heed recent warnings on the growing risk of shortages

The suppliers of the majority of medicine in Ireland has urged the Government to heed recent warnings from GPs and pharmacists nationwide on the growing risk of medicines shortages.

Medicines for Ireland (MFI) members supply the HSE and patients directly and cited the rise in inflation, energy, transport costs and global supply chain disruptions for the shortage.

Chairperson Padraic O’Brien said these disruptions have contributed to “thousands of generic medicines disappearing from the European and Irish market”.

“MFI members are willing to work directly with Government to help tackle this serious issue and prevent potential medicines shortages,” he said.

“Our aim is to deliver industry insights and extend our expertise to help improve the development of medicinal pricing and procurement policies in Ireland and safeguard the supply of medicines to Ireland.”

According to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) website, there are currently 187 medicines in short supply in Ireland.

MFI said that without intervention, this situation has the potential to “significantly worsen”.

Mr O’Brien said as a small market, Ireland is more likely to be badly impacted by inflationary pressure.

"As costs continue to rise, market conditions will become increasingly unviable for companies supplying generic medicines to Irish hospitals and pharmacies,” he said.

“Additionally, in some cases, our reimbursement prices for certain medicines are too low compared to other EU countries.

“Price adjustments in Ireland are historically downward only, where other European countries employ flexible pricing mechanisms that allows reimbursement prices to rise for medicines that are in short supply.

“Ireland does not have such a mechanism and is therefore further disadvantaged.”

A recent MFI members survey found that 91pc of MFI members experienced increased costs associated with import and/or manufacturing of pharmaceutical and medical products for the Irish market in 2022.

All MFI member companies envisage increases in transportation costs over the next 12 to 24 months.

Mr O’Brien added: “Our main focus is to help Government ensure market conditions in Ireland remain sustainable in order to retain and secure access to reliable and affordable treatment for Irish patients.

“We believe it is time for us to revisit our work with Government and the HSE on the Framework Agreement on Supply and Pricing and develop improvements to mitigate against supply risks.”