Medical service provider pays €1.5m to Revenue after audit found under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC

A medical service provider has had to pay €1.5m to Revenue after an audit of the company found under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC.

Veneris Consulting Unlimited, previously called Dr Hugh O’Connor Unlimited, was hit with the largest single bill in the second quarter of this year, according to the tax defaulters list released today.

The company, with a base at Upper Water Street, in Newry, Co Down, has had to pay €750,000 in tax, €525,000 in interest and €225,000 in penalties to settle with the Revenue Commissioners.

It was one of 18 settlements relating to the period from April 1 to June 30 this year - but made up almost half the total of €3.39m in settlements with Revenue.

All of the settlement had been paid by Veneris Consulting by the end of June, the defaulter list indicated.

Among the other settlements on the list Mary Barry, a publican trading as Gahan’s Public House, from Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilenny, owed a total of €310,494.19 in tax, interest and penalties after a Revenue audit discovered non-declaration of VAT.

At the same address Michael Barry, listed as a taxi hire operator, owed €375,151.69 for under-declaration of income tax.

Neither Mary nor Michael’s settlement had been paid by the end of June, with the full amounts outstanding in both cases, the list showed.

The list also showed fines issues by the courts to individuals for under declaration or non-declaration of tax.

Shahid Muhammad Sultan, with an address at Liffey Grove, at Liffey Valley Park, in Lucan, Dublin, was among those on the list.

The PAYE employee and business consultant, trading as East & West consultancy, was hit with a penalty €249,124.07 in relation to the under-declaration of income tax.

Company director Sean Tinkler, of Thistledown Lodge, Bellevue Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow, had a penalty of €261,717.73 penalty determination by the courts in relation to a non-declaration of income tax and VAT.