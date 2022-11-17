Mediahuis journalists scoop nine gongs at the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2022

Mediahuis has won nine accolades at the 2022 Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards.

Patrick O’Connell of the Sunday World was recognised as Crime Journalist of the Year, Roy Curtis, of the Sunday World was named Popular Columnist of the Year, the Irish Independent’s Shane Phelan was recognised as News Reporter of the Year, Eugene Masterson, also from the Sunday World, received the Showbiz Journalist of the Year award,

Meanwhile Paul Kimmage was named Broadsheet Sports Journalist of 2022 for the Sunday Independent and Gene Kerrigan from the Sunday Independent was named Broadsheet Columnist of the Year.

Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren, deputy head of visuals Owen Breslin and the team, were awarded Best Video Journalism Award for coverage of the Ukraine refugee crisis.

And the Local News Project won the Digital Innovation Award for Mediahuis.

In total 23 category awards were announced and the overall Journalist of the Year

Award was presented to Daniel McConnell from the Irish Examiner.

Announcing the Journalist of the Year winner for 2022, on behalf of the members of the independent judging panel, Claire Grady, Chair of the judging panel, said:“ Today’s winners represent the best of journalism in Ireland today…..important stories, insightful analysis, gripping commentary, not forgetting the stories which entertain us and brighten our day. Many underscore the role of journalists as watchdogs in our society.

Speaking about the awards, NewsBrands Ireland CEO Ann Marie Lenihan, said: “Congratulations to all of today’s winners and shortlisted journalists.

" Sincere thanks to our partners at Google News Initiative, for their support and to our category sponsors, Business Plus and Newspaper Licensing Ireland.

"We are also extremely grateful to the members of the independent judging panel for judging more than 850 entries across 23 categories.”