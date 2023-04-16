Meath teen Cillian O’Connor (13) wows Britain's Got Talent judges with spectacular magic show

A Meath schoolboy last night got four ‘yeses’ on Britain’s Got Talent with judge Simon Cowell branding him “amazing”.

Cillian O’Connor (13), from Mornington, wowed the judges with his amazing magic tricks to get a standing ovation from the audience and panel.

Among the tricks which flummoxed Simon, was Cillian correctly telling him he had thought of the Seven of Diamonds playing card, and also the correct figure of 2,500 jellybeans he perched in a jar front of him on his desk.

“Wow, you are unbelievably talented,” said Simon. “Seriously. That absolutely absolutely freaked me out, when I saw that (the 2,500 figure).

“There is something really really incredible about you and I do believe in magic and you are such an amazing performer, brilliant, brilliant.”

A weepy Amanda Holden agreed. “You have made me and Alesha (Dixon) a mess, you were amazing,” she said. “I mean absolutely phenomenal, great showmanship. I’m really glad that magic has changed your life and given you so much confidence. But above all of that, you are a little superstar so well done.”

Alesha added: “I loved everything about it but especially love you, your passion, your personality and it’s clear to everyone just how much this means to you which makes this extra special.”

New judge Bruno Tonioli was also holding back the tears.

“I was totally, totally captivated by what you were doing,” he exclaimed. “For somebody so young it’s an incredible quality. You have a fantastic future in front of you.”

When Cillian, who spoke about having autism, got four ‘yeses’ his proud mum Elaine rushed onstage to hug him and told him he was “amazing”.

“When I grow up I want to be a magician,” Cillian, said before his routine. “What I like about magic is just try to make people smile.

“If I can make them believe in magic and then perform at the Royal Variety Show, I would legitimately cry. Before I had the magic my social skills were very bad. I would just be in the corner. I didn’t want to be within 50 feet of anyone.

“My legs would be shaking, my arms would be trembling.”

He told the audience and judges at the London Palladium: “I have learned that having autism is not a disability, it’s ability,” he stressed. “When I was younger I was unable to interact with people.

“I felt a bit empty, incomplete. I felt invisible. After discovering magic my life changed. It was like a light switch coming on inside my head.

“I found a way to interact with people through my magic.”

Cillian became Ireland’s youngest magician when he joined the Society of Irish Magicians.



