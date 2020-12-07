Meath handmade soap company tripled its workforce thanks to hand sanitiser

A handmade soap company based in Slane, Co Meath, has tripled its workforce in 2020 - thanks to hand sanitiser.

The Handmade Soap Company, founded by married couple Donagh Quigley and Gemma McGowan, saw a spike in sales in March after they began selling much-sought after hand sanitiser.

Customers then began to return to their products and since then, the Irish success story has seen its workforce has grown from 22 to 65.

“We had the bottles and we had the ingredients for hand sanitizer and we launched that on March 17,” explained Donagh.

“There was a particular moment in time where hand sanitiser, you just couldn't buy it in Ireland. This was right at the start of lockdown, you couldn't get it in the pharmacy you couldn't get it anywhere and we were just able to get that to people who needed it.

“That gave us a bit of a spike and we thought that was just going to be a particular moment in time,” he said.

Not only was the company able to meet urgent demand, but they added fragrances and glycerin to their hand sanitizer, making it more appealing.

“It has 70pc alcohol in it so we couldn't say it was natural but we fragranced it, we put essential oils and we put a high level of glycerine in it. It left a lovely smell on your hands after use, not like the paint stripper and the glycerine offset the drying effects of the alcohol,” said Donagh.

He recalls business going “crazy” back in March, when the country was being told to stay home.

“Things went a bit crazy for us in March, very, very busy, then in April we doubled the workforce, we went from 22 to 45 and since then we’ve increased our workforce to 65, because all the people who bought hand sanitizer came back for our other products.”

Founded in 2010, the company focuses on green-friendly soaps, hand washes, lotions and candles, to name a few of their products.

However, even though the company was growing each year, it wasn’t until this year that it began to take off.

“It was quite surreal, we were very lucky we were very humbled by it. Since the start of the year we have tripled our workforce.”

“We just do what we always did, which is make a beautiful natural product. That’s what we've always done and what we're known for,” added Donagh.

The Handmade Soap Company got a further boost when it appeared on The Late Late Show in early November as part of its local business special.

“The Late Late effect was immediate. Never have we been so busy. We hadn’t planned for it to be like it this year so it has been a bit challenging with the demand, but we are very grateful,” he said.

“There was a huge spike in online sales for four or five days.

“We hadn’t planned for the increase in demand, we didn’t have all of the systems and processes in place as we would have liked.”

Last Monday, the company launched its Anam range, which features 100pc compostable pouches of product which can be used to refill glass bottles, the first of a kind.

The company also has its very own pop up shop in Wicklow Street for three months.

“We’re so grateful for the Irish public to have gotten behind Irish products and Irish business. I hope that legacy stays,” said Donagh.

