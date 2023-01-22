Meath blacksmith wins best product award at Showcase – Ireland’s International Creative Expo

Tom King with some of his finished pieces.

A blacksmith from Co Meath has won the best product award at this year’s Showcase – Ireland’s International Creative Expo.

Showcase 2023 opened at the RDS in Dublin today and is expected to welcome over 380 exhibitors and more than 4,000 buyers from Ireland and overseas.

More than €20 million in business is expected to be conducted across the three-day event.

Tom King fashions eye-catching artwork and Celtic jewellery out of steel from his blacksmith’s forge in Bohermeen near Navan.

Mr King created an iron St Brigid’s cross as a work of art based around the traditional symbol, with depth and colour to mark the new national holiday celebrating Ireland’s female Patron Saint, St Brigid.

Mr King runs An Gobha Iron Works and Experience, which offers an “immersive and interactive” experience of traditional iron age metal forging. It is delivered with theatre, stories, myths, and legends in Bohermeen.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary officially opened the event this morning and said Ireland is “globally renowned” for its craft and design.

“It’s great to be here and see some of the incredible products on display. Showcase is the international launchpad for so many Irish makers to achieve this recognition,” he said.

“Craft plays an integral part in Ireland’s economy, and I wish each maker the best of luck over the next couple of days.”

The chair of Showcase thanked all those involved, who are “helping to support and grow our sector and the Irish economy”.

Mary Palmer said: “Showcase acts as a platform for Irish makers to highlight their work to a global network of buyers.

“The products produced by Irish makers are high-quality and unique, and Showcase allows these makers and designers to launch collections and secure orders for the new year.”

The opening day launched with The Dancehall – a dynamic event which fused the fashion and design of Showcase makers with music and dance.

The piece was styled by Aisling Farinella and inspired by the Irish dancehall, the culture of which dates back to the 1800s.

The event focused on the theme of storytelling and tradition that is intrinsic to Showcase, reflecting the stories and provenance behind the makers and products at the show.

Showcase Connect is a digital marketplace and features all exhibitors. Registered trade buyers can browse products and engage with exhibitors.

The platform allows buyers to ‘favourite’ products, send instant messages and set up one-on-one meetings.

Showcase is promoted internationally by Enterprise Ireland through its network of overseas offices.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said the event allows innovative brands to connect with over 80 international buyers.

“Showcase Ireland 2023 offers Irish designers and manufacturers in the Consumer Products sector valuable opportunities to present their unique products,” he said.

“Enterprise Ireland is delighted to collaborate once again on this significant annual event which presents a forum where we can support the delivery of a key strategic focus to support Irish companies to win new business in international markets.”