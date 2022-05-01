Meath-based business woman travels to Ukraine to rescue her 98-year-old grandmother and 70-year-old mother

A Meath-based Ukrainian business woman is planning a dash back to her home country to rescue her elderly mother and grandmother.

Luba Healy, who lives in Trim, Co Meath, finally persuaded her 70-year-old mother Nina and 98-year-old grandmother Galina to leave their hometown in Haivoron, only after a Russian threat to bomb graveyards left them unable to visit loved ones in an Easter Sunday tradition.

At present Nina is pushing Galina in a wheelbarrow to air raid shelters and carrying her on her back down to the basements, despite pleas from Nina to get to safety.

However, although everything is in place for them to leave on the Ukraine side, Luba is finding it difficult to source a mini bus which she and her husband Eugene can drive to collect them from the Polish border.

"I was chatting to my mam last week and noticed something was up. She seemed much more afraid than usual. On Easter Sunday it is a big tradition that no-one eats until the food is blessed, then they go to the graveyards to visit loved ones before Easter eggs are exchanged," said Luba who lives in Trim, Co Meath.

"My mam told me that the mayor closed all the graveyards, saying the Russians had threated to bomb them on Easter Sunday. It really affected her.

"I told her I didn't want to be saying goodbye to her each night, not knowing if I would speak to her again in the morning. She finally cracked and agreed to come to Ireland. Both she and my nana only agreed if I promised I'd bring them back to their homeland as soon as possible.

"I have everything in place there. Their bags are packed, I have a driver and I'm hoping the family doctor will come as well. If not, she can give sedatives and a drip for nana. I trained as a nurse in the Ukraine so I can administer a drip.”

She was also hoping to bring two other relatives with us as well as leave supplies there.

"However I can't source a minibus here that Eugene and I can drive over to collect them and bring them back. We had one but it fell through.

"If anyone at all has a minibus they could rent us, we would be more than grateful. I spent the last few months worrying and crying about my mam and nan and now I've finally convinced them to come to Ireland and live with us, I can't let them down."