Meat factory backers seek approval for €40m plant in Offaly

Department assessing the submitted documentation on the proposed Banagher plant

On hold: The site of the proposed €40m meat processing plant in Banagher, Co Offaly Expand

Gordon Deegan

The backers of a contentious plan for a €40m meat processing plant for Banagher, Co Offaly have formally sought Dept of Agriculture approval for the project.

In a written Dáil reply, Minister McConalogue told Deputy Brid Smith (Solidarity People Before Profit) that the Department is currently assessing the submitted documentation on the proposed plant.

In September, plans for the beef processing plant were put on hold after Banagher man, Desmond Kampff, and others lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the decision by Offaly County Council to give the Chinese-backed Banagher Chilling Ltd the green light for the project