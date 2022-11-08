McVerry trust charity supported 10,000 people last year

Fr Peter McVerry Trust supported over 10,000 people in last year, its annual report published today reveals.

The national housing and homeless charity helped 30pc more people in 2021 when compared to 2020 according to its annual report which will be launched later today.

It provides low-threshold entry services, primarily to younger people and vulnerable adults with complex needs, and offers pathways out of homelessness based on the principles of the Housing First model.

The trust, which is now active in 28 local authority areas, said 2021 was marked by the “ongoing expansion" of it Housing First programme, the response to Covid-19 and the “increase in its own housing delivery and tenant support services”.

Housing First provides housing and intensive wraparound supports for people experiencing homelessness.

The report says by the end of last year, the McVerry Trust had 680 active Housing First tenancies across 14 local authorities, while it continued to grow the number of homes offered for Housing First to other local authorities beyond its contracted areas.

"Under the plan, an additional 1,319 supported tenancies are to be delivered over the next five years,” the report said.

McVerry Trust CEO Pat Doyle the charity’s efforts to grow Housing First go “hand in hand” with its social housing delivery programme, culminating in the delivery, of a record, of almost 200 new social homes in 2021.

“Delivering high quality housing and providing people with the key to their own home and the supports to sustain their tenancies is an incredibly important part of our work and an area that is the number one priority for the coming years,” Mr Doyle said.

In responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity helped thousands of people impacted by homelessness to self-isolate and supported over 1,500 vulnerable individuals to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

“Our targeted and efficient response to Covid-19 actually provided a hidden opportunity to deliver vital supports to vulnerable people, some of whom have not engaged with homeless services for years.

"The stability offered by placements at Covid-19 facilities gave staff time to work with people on the issues that led them to homelessness and allowed rapid access to treatment for mental health or addiction issues,” Mr Doyle added.

"Protecting vulnerable young people is at the core of the work and ethos of Peter McVerry Trust,” the report added.

"In February, in partnership with TULSA, we expanded our U-18s services with the opening of a new service in Dublin.

"The service offers short-term placements to young people aged 12-17 who require an immediate response and accommodated 74 young people by the end of the year.

“With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we increased the capacity of our dedicated isolation service to accommodate 54 young people. In all, we supported 206 young people in 2021."

The McVerry Trust also supports people affected by drug and alcohol addiction, and a total of 2,612 adults were supported to stabilise or detox at its Dublin recovery services centre last year.