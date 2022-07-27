McDonald’s to hike Irish prices on some of its most popular products for first time in 14 years

McDonald’s is hiking the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years as the fast-food giant feels the effect of soaring costs.

Prices are set by each individual franchise and will vary from restaurant to restaurant, but Irish customers can expect the price of their beloved cheeseburger to rise from €1.50 to about €1.70.

It is a clear sign of the cost of living crisis hitting popular consumer items.

The company said the price increase will affect a number of its “core offerings” including breakfast meals, main meals, large coffees, McFlurrys, the Chicken Mayo, the McNuggets share box and some Go Large options.

Some products will be unaffected, such as the fast-food company’s wraps and salad range, and others will vary across the country.

The Irish Independent has confirmed the looming price rises for Ireland after similar moves were announced in the UK.

The company told UK customers this morning that it is lifting the price of a cheeseburger from 99p to £1.19.

McDonald's said that it is increasing the price of "menu items impacted most by inflation" in the UK by between 10p and 20p.

The company’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer Alistair Macrow said the increases are needed to help the business cope "through incredibly challenging times".

"Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation," he said.

“Although we’re seeing increasing costs, we are committed to developing and rewarding our people, supporting our suppliers and the 25,000 British and Irish farmers we work with and continuing to help invest in community programmes up and down the country.

"At times like this, we know that providing great value is important. Since we opened in the UK in 1974, we have committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change.

"But, today's pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices.

McDonald's said it understands that increases "are not good news" and said it has "delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could".

“We will continue to listen to what you want from us and work tirelessly to find solutions to today’s cost challenges affecting our business,” he said.

“Providing you with the best combination of choice and value that we can in these extraordinary times remains our focus.”