McDonald says Taoiseach’s refusal to meet her over garda investigation into Tánaiste’s leaking of document is “arrogant”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the Taoiseach’s refusal to meet her is “high handed” and “extremely arrogant”.

She said she has written letters to the Taoiseach 12 times in the past year and he has responded about 50pc of the time.

Ms McDonald wrote to Micheál Martin on Monday seeking to discuss her request for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to be removed from office over the leaking of a confidential Government document to a friend in 2019, which is now the subject of a garda criminal investigation.

Mr Martin’s spokesman said earlier today he has “no intention” of responding to the request.

"The Taoiseach received a letter last night and gets letters on a very regular basis from Mary Lou McDonald.

"In many instances, these letters are purely political. It’s a tactic used on a far too frequent basis by the Sinn Féin leader and it lacks sincerity.

"The Taoiseach has no intention of responding on this occasion,” they said.

Ms McDonald said: “I’ve written to him about vaccine roll-out, about carers, people with disabilities, special education, speech and language therapy, Brexit and the Irish protocol, so the Taoiseach would need to clarify which of these issues is a waste of his time.

“I would have thought the head of Government would appreciate correspondence from all party leaders, but particularly from the leader of the Opposition.

“I certainly wouldn’t have anticipated a dismissive and extremely arrogant approach such as we’ve heard today,” she added.

The Sinn Féin leader said she does not write letters to the Taoiseach because she is “stuck for things to do” and that she is an “incredibly busy political leader”.

Speaking to Pat Kenny on Newstalk this morning, Mr Varadkar said gardaí have not been in touch with him regarding the leaking of the GP document to “tell me what crime or law I might have broken".

"I can only tell you what I know, as of today, no public authority has been in touch with me, to tell me what I am accused of – what crime or law I might have broken.”

He said everything he was hearing was coming from media reports and he did not know what was “true”.

"I have offered to be interviewed and make a statement under caution...I want to have this matter concluded.”

He said the information contained in the document detailing an agreement between the Irish Medical Organisation had been in the public domain prior to his sending it to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the National Association of General Practitioners.

But he admitted his sharing the document was “inappropriate” and added: “I apologised for it.”

Meanwhile Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said Sinn Féin is attempting to brew a “political storm” by calling for Mr Varadkar’s resignation and to divert attention from Sinn Féin’s abstention on an abortion vote in the North.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin abstained from a vote in the Northern Ireland Assembly which would outlaw abortions being carried out in cases of non-fatal disabilities.

Sinn Féin’s leader in Stormont, Michelle O'Neill, indicated her party would abstain as the focus should be on commissioning the services which should already be in place.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said Sinn Féin needs to answer questions on why they abstained on a vote for “basic issue of fundamental human rights for women”.

“There is a political storm being brewed that is trying to divert attention away.

“What is the real motivation for heightening this discussion yesterday and today? Is it because you genuinely want the Taoiseach to sack the Tánaiste or is it because you’d rather people talk about this or the vote of your own Assembly members in Northern Ireland?”

He said that Sinn Féin and Fine Gael are “at each other’s throats deliberately, they know they’re not competing for the same votes”.

His claims were rejected by Ms McDonald, who said that the party has been “absolutely consistent” and that services which are already in place should be commissioned.

She said that her party did not take part in the vote because it was a “stunt by the DUP”.

“Any legislative debate on the floor of the Assembly is irrelevant and is a distraction. We have the law and now we need the Executive and the Minister for Health in particular to do his job and to commission the services.”

She also rejected Mr Ó Ríordáin’s claim that their decision to abstain was a sign of “conservatism” within the party.

“That's ludacris and it shows a total misunderstanding of the current political situation,” she said.

