A Lotto ticket purchased in Mayo has resulted in one person winning Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot of €19.06m on Saturday night.

The winner matched the six numbers, ending the 62-draw drought without a jackpot winner.

One Kilkenny player also landed the Lotto Plus 2, while 149 people matched five numbers and the bonus, landing €36,687 each.

The lucky Kilkenny punter scooped €250,000 for their Lotto Plus 2 win. They purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on Friday, January 14, in Kitty’s Cabin on Rose Inn Street in the heart of Kilkenny city.

Read More

The west of Ireland €19m jackpot winner won the largest prize ever seen in the game after matching six numbers on a Quick Pick ticket.

The ‘Will be Won’ mechanism, which was introduced to the game ahead of Saturday’s draw was not required on Saturday night due to the player matching all six numbers.

The winning numbers for Saturday 15th January 2022 were: 02, 09, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus was 23.

Saturday night saw a total of 866,000 winners across Lotto and Lotto Plus draws with huge interest in the must be won draw.

The National Lottery said it will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

The National Lottery is urging players all over the country to carefully check their tickets and winning ticket holders, especially those of significant value, are urged to to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe.

Winners of the jackpot or five and the bonus prizes should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their prizes.

“Last night’s Lotto draw was truly monumental in the history of the National Lottery. After rolling for an astonishing seven months, the largest Lotto jackpot ever seen in the history of the game has officially been won,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“The €19.06 million was won in the natural way as the winning ticket holder matched all six numbers which meant that the ‘Will be Won’ mechanism was not needed. We are urging all of our Lotto players in Mayo to carefully check their tickets today as one player now has a ticket worth a truly life-altering amount.

“Saturday night’s draw also saw 150 other large winners from all over the country. A Kilkenny player became the first Lotto Plus 2 winner of 2022 after winning the top prize of €250,000 while 149 other players matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to share almost €5.5 million. The Match 5+Bonus tier winners benefited from the prize roll down from the jackpot and will all now go on the claim €36,687 each.”

Read More



