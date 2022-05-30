Maynooth University admits it did not receive sanction to pay a staff member €137,011 while absent on ‘special leave’ for 18 months

Maynooth University has admitted it did not receive sanction from the Department of Higher and Further Education to pay a staff member €137,011 while absent "on special leave" for 18 months.

That is according to the university’s 2021 annual financial statements which show it continued to enjoy a Covid-19 dividend as its surplus before tax for the year to the end of September last more than doubled to €13.3m.

On the 2021 surplus of €13.3m following a surplus of €6.4m in 2020, College Bursar, Dr Mike O'Malley says that “our income grew in line with projections and the University made significant cost savings across a number of expenditure items”.

Dr O’Malley said: “Both the surpluses in the current and prior year are specifically related to the operating environment during Covid-19 and are unlikely to be repeated when expenditure patterns return to normal.”

The university’s overall income last year increased by 2pc from €193.2m to €197.7m as expenditure reduced from €186.3m to €184.7m.

One of the public faces of the Government Covid-19 response, Prof Philip Nolan served as President of Maynooth University up until October 1.

The accounts show that Prof Nolan received a salary of €200,577 for the year and Prof Nolan now heads up Science Foundation Ireland.

Dr O’Malley also discloses that last October, Maynooth University submitted an insurance claim to RSA “for loss of income and additional expenses associated with Covid -19 restrictions”.

Dr O’Malley said: “Negotiations are ongoing, the outcome of the process is uncertain and any potential settlement amount cannot be quantified at the time of writing”.

Elsewhere, the accounts show the university’s failure to get sanction to pay the absent staff member €137,011 while on special leave drew the attention of the Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy.

In his report and under the heading of ‘Unsanctioned Severance Payment’’, Mr McCarthy said the former employee in question received a severance payment in additional to the €137,011 for an agreed absence between April 2019 and September 2020 during which time the employee continued to accrue pensionable service.

Mr McCarthy said the university obtained departmental sanction for a redundancy payment to the former employee, but did not seek sanction for the payment during the period of agreed absence.

He said: “As a result, that element of the severance arrangement was unsanctioned.”

In the 2021 financial statements, the university said the university “will engage with the Employee Staff Relations section in Department of Further and Higher Education in relation to this matter”.

The university stated that following the period of special leave, the individual retired on a cost neutral early retirement - reduced pension - basis on September 30, 2020.

Numbers of staff to earn over €100,000 at MU last year totalled 159 compared to 106 in that earning bracket in 2020.

Twenty five of the 159 received pay in excess of €150,000.