‘Maybe I’ll get married in a decade’ – Muireann O’Connell

Muireann O’Connell has revealed she is in no rush to start planning her wedding to her long-term partner.

The Ireland AM presenter said she wants to “scream” at the thoughts of all the preparation that’s involved.

“It took me long enough to kind of agree to put a ring on my finger or think about that so maybe I’ll get married in a decade, god only knows we haven’t even thought about it.

“I genuinely have no idea, I’ve organised one party in my life and that was for my 30th and that was just organising a party in my front room, and I found that to be a pain in the hoop so when friends tell me about what it takes to organise a wedding I want to go screaming from a room.

“At this stage my mother will have me married outside a rusty bucket if she could, but I have no idea what we’ll do,” she said.

The Limerick native shared the news of her engagement live on air in November after her Ireland AM colleagues Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe spotted her ring.

“Well, what I really enjoyed is that I was nicely getting away with it with no big deal and then we’re sitting there one morning doing our meeting before the show at about 5.30am and our series producer Denise was like ‘is that a ring on her finger’.

“The two lads hadn’t noticed a thing and Tommy was like ‘to be fair you wear so much jewelry you’re always jingling how am I meant to notice another bloody ring’.

Muireann added: “It was actually not what I expected – did I ever think that Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe would be the two people telling some of my family members that I was engaged, no I didn’t expect that to ever happen, but it is certainly something I will remember.”

O’Connell described herself as a “night owl” and said adjusting to the early shift after presenting The Six O’Clock Show has been challenging.

“I’ve always had issues with sleep I’m a very bad sleeper. Once we get in it’s totally and utterly fine it’s just trying to be organised. It’s really nice getting in in the morning and getting the day started early.

“But as a night owl who happily stayed up until 4 o’clock in the morning watching television, that’s been weird.

“I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t an issue, I remember being really young and I’d be up until 11 o’clock at night and I certainly remember being a teenager and never being able to get to sleep and pottering around the room,” she said.

O’Connell said she has learned a lot from her co-host Tommy Bowe in relation to ignoring any negative comments she may receive online.

The former Irish rugby star admitted that he learned early on in his professional career not to read what was written about him online.

“There would be days when I had a bad match playing rugby and I know just not to go near my phone for a week or two because there’s going to be absolutely nothing positive in it,” Bowe said.

“I learned very early on in my career to not really read stuff about myself because I just don’t think there’s anything to be gained from it positive or negative.

“Certainly, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to be able to deal with it a lot better. Now that I’m in television it’s not the same highs and lows that I would have had in sport, but I think that whether it’s good bad or indifferent it doesn’t really affect me as much anymore I just don’t really take it to heart anymore.”

Muireann added: “I don’t really go on Twitter, and I certainly don’t go on Facebook, and I don’t check comments under any posts on Ireland AM.”

“I’ve learned a lot from Tommy, being with him because he was at such a level, and he could have had people writing about him in Australia and it was very focused on him as an international player.

“And Tommy just goes ‘okay next play let’s move on’ and he’ll say that, and I can’t do it as well as he can but he’s really helping me to go ‘alright let’s park it and move on’ and it’s been a really nice place to be to try to learn from him in that way and it’s actually really helped,” she said.