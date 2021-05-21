IRELAND is set for one of the wettest months of May on record with some weather stations recording normal rainfall levels six times higher than last year.

Met Éireann's Dublin Airport monitoring station is almost 600pc above rainfall levels this month (57.1mm) compared to May 2020 (9.3mm) - with one third of the month still to go.

Rainfall at the station has been three times that of May 2018.

The rainfall over the first 20 days of May has almost equalled the long term average for the entire month (59.5mm) with ten days of the month remaining.

Rainfall so far this month has already been greater than the total monthly rainfall for May in the three years from 2018-2020.

However, long-suffering householders can take hope from the fact Met Éireann said there are increasing indications that sunshine and settled weather will dominate for the first two weeks of June.

The weekend ahead will prove quite unsettled - with some areas enjoying spells of sunshine before showers spread nationwide, some of which will be quite heavy.

It will remain unsettled until Tuesday when more settled, sunnier conditions will slowly begin to emerge.

Temperatures will hover between 11C and 13C until Tuesday when they will begin climbing to more seasonal norms with Wednesday likely to see 16C or even 17C in some inland areas.

Met Éireann acknowledged that May has been a very damp month by traditional standards.

England, Scotland and Wales are all on course to record one of the wettest months of May over the past 50 years.

England is currently measuring rainfall levels that are 92pc above the average level for the first three weeks of the month.

While Dublin Airport has recorded the highest percentage rainfall increases compared to previous months, other Irish stations have confirmed just how wet May has been.

Met Éireann's Athenry weather monitoring station has recorded 73.4mm of rainfall so far in May - with ten days still to go.

Incredibly, the monthly total for May is already almost 50pc above the total rainfall level recorded at the same station for May 2020.

The 73.4mm of rainfall recorded over 20 days this month is also greater than the total monthly rainfall for May 2019 (46.1mm) and May 2018 (62.5mm).

Long term average rainfall for May at the monitoring station is 75.3mm - which Met Éireann expect to be matched in just 21 days this month.

Ironically, Ireland has endured a soggy May despite the fact that April proved one of the driest months of recent times with just 23.9mm of rainfall compared to 2020 (46.8mm), 2019 (67.7mm) and 2018 (82.2mm).

The station recorded just one third the rainfall of April 2018 in April 2021.

But the good news is that Met Éireann's long-term forecast is much more optimistic and summer-orientated.

"A much more settled picture is likely for May 28 to June 3 with a strong signal high pressure likely to be the prevalent feature," a spokesperson said.

"Temperatures look set to recover to close to the average for the end of May/beginning of June. Rainfall amounts will be below average and the main hazard in this setup is the potential for dense fog at times."

"It will also prove a mainly settled picture for June 4-10 with high pressure likely to continue to dominate, though declining southwards allowing a weak westerly airflow to develop."

"Temperatures will likely be around average and the southern half of the country will see below average rainfall, though more normal levels can be expected further north."