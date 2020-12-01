Mauritian police end investigation into murder of Michaela McAreavey

Michaela McAreavey was murdered in Mauritius while on her honeymoon in January 2011

POLICE in Mauritius have officially closed investigations into the murder of Michaela McAreavey, almost 10 years after her tragic death.

A new probe into the killing, announced in August, has found no new evidence to warrant a new trial, or a re-trial before a jury, the Mauritian DPP told Independent.ie.

Medhi Manrakahan, senior assistant to the Mauritian DPP said: “We have been informed by the Commissioner of Police that the police has closed its enquiry into the killing of Michaela Harte as no fresh evidence has been detected by the new enquiry which could have warranted a re-opening/re-trial of the case before a jury.”

Mr Manakahan, the solicitor who represented the Mauritian State in the 2012 trial of two hotel workers who were charged and later acquitted of the murder, added: “The DPP has no further comments to make in the circumstances.”

Michaela, the daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte, was married only a short time before her trip to the island.

Hopes of a breakthrough in the case were raised during the summer when it emerged a new team of investigators were looking at the circumstances of the 27-year-old teacher’s death as part of renewed efforts to bring her killer or killers to justice.

Speaking at the time, a lawyer for the McAreavey and Harte families, Dick Ng Sui Wa, told the Irish Independent a new team of investigators had taken over the case "some time ago" and he hoped an update on their work would be available in the coming weeks.

However, her husband John McAreavey, who has repeatedly criticised the Mauritian authorities for its failure to progress the case, queried the timing of the "new" probe.

He wrote: "I note that the Mauritius Gov has launched a 'new' police investigation into Michaela's murder. This comes one week after I questioned their partnership with @LFC (Liverpool Football Club). Perhaps people will now understand the type of bulls*** I have had to put up with for so long. #justiceformichaela."

News of the decision by the Mauritian Commissioner of Police to close the case comes almost a decade after the murder of Michaela McAreavey – a young newly-wed with dreams of an idyllic family life – stunned the nation.

Ms McAreavey was found strangled in the bath of her hotel suite after returning alone to her room at the former Legends Hotel in Grand Gaube, Mauritius.

Two hotel workers, Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea, were charged with the murder but later acquitted

A new investigation was launched following the verdicts, with no success.

In 2017, an elite task force was set up in Mauritius in a bid to bring those responsible for the killing to justice.

At the time, prosecutor Satyajit Boolell said the investigation was still ongoing and that those who killed her would "face justice".

He said he hoped the new task force would uncover "fresh and compelling evidence". Mr Boolell's remarks came after John McAreavey travelled to Mauritius with his sister, Claire, and Mark Harte, Michaela's eldest brother, in an effort to revive the case.

A reward of two-million Mauritian rupees (€45,000) was offered for new information, but that also failed to lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

A request for comment has been made to the Harte and McArevey families.

Irish Independent