Maura Higgins pays touching tribute to tragic best friend Andrew Rowan

Maura Higgins has taken to her Instagram stories to pay a touching tribute to her best friend Andrew Rowan, who was only 26 when he died in a motorbike crash in 2017.

The Love Island star shared a series of short vids of herself and tragic Andrew in a new series of posts to mark what would have been his birthday.

Under the caption, “not a day passes when you’re not in my thoughts” she has included short footage of Andrew cradling and cuddling a fluffy, white dog.

In another entitled “I cannot breathe” they are both seen in bed laughing together.

One of the last posts is particularly poignant as the two share a cuddle under which Maura has written, “Happy birthday in heaven.”

Maura has previously spoken about her guilt over Andrew who died when his motorbike collided with three cars in Co Athlone, saying she used to "blame herself".

"For so long, I used to think that if I had gone for dinner with him that day, when he had asked, he wouldn't have been on that motorbike,” she recalled.

"My family kept saying to me, 'Maura, you can't think like this, it was going to happen', but I just kicked myself for so long and got worked up about it for so long."

Maura always pays tribute to her best friend every year on the anniversary of his death.

Last year she posted an emotional message to her late pal, on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my angel in heaven. I love and miss you so much"

Maura completed the touching post with a collage of black and white photos of them together.

In 2018 she shared a gallery of photos that showcased their bond and happier times together and affectionately called him 'Maddog'.

Maura wrote alongside her post: "Words will never ever explain the heartbreak.

"My best-friend, my brother, my rock, my world will never ever be the same without you. I Love you maddog"

The popular digger driver left behind parents Tom and Margaret, siblings Thomas and Susan, and devastated Maura and her sisters Becki and Louise, who grew up with him.