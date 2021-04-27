Today is Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s last day at work before she goes on maternity leave from tomorrow.

Ms McEntee is due to have her first child in the coming weeks and will finish up as Minister for Justice tonight, before Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys steps in her place for six months.

This is the first time that a sitting Cabinet Minister will need to take maternity leave after “sticking plaster” arrangements were made within Government to avoid Ms McEntee’s resignation to enable her to take her leave.

She said that she’s had a very positive response from the public since the announcement of her pregnancy.

“I’ve had nothing but positive responses from colleagues, from my community and constituents and from members of the public and I just want to thank everyone for that support,” she said today.

Ms McEntee said that she hopes to see that long term arrangements are made so that other politicians can take maternity leave.

“It’s really important that women see other women in roles and positions being able to take maternity leave, being able to return to their jobs and return to the positions that they were working in before.

“Most importantly, what I hope to see in the future is that this won’t just apply to me but that other Ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, will be able to avail of maternity leave,” she said.

Minister McEntee said that the current arrangements, which were made specifically for her, are a “sticking plaster”.

“This is very much a sticking plaster, it’s not a long term measure.”

Last weekend, the Citizen’s Assembly on Gender recommended that maternity leave be put in place for all elected representatives.

A final report from the Assembly, due in June, will outline how this can be done.

“There’s a very clear commitment from Government on every level in Government to act on that as quickly as possible,” the Minister added.

Asked if she knows the sex of her baby, she said: “I don’t know. It’s a surprise.”