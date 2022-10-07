The scene of an explosion in Donegal

The scene of an explosion in Donegal

The scene of suspected explosion at a service station in the north Donegal village of Creeslough. (NW newspix)

A MASSIVE emergency operation is underway after an explosion destroyed a service station in Co Donegal.

The incident happened at the Applegreen Service Station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough just after 3pm.

A number of apartments have also been severely damaged in the explosion. It is not yet known whether there are any serious injuries.

One local told Independent.ie they heard the explosion from 5km away.

Roads into the village have been cordoned off.

A number of emergency vehicles including fire brigades and ambulances are at the scene.

The explosion has resulted in a major collapse at the premises.

A number of cars have been damaged as a result of falling debris.

The main part of the building which also contains apartments have been severely damaged.

Gardaí said they are currently assisting other emergency services at the scene of a serious incident.

“An Garda Síochána are asking any road users intending to travel to Creeslough to consider alternative routes,” a statement said.

A worker in the Coffee Pod, a café located just across the road from the petrol station said they heard "a very loud explosion" but had no idea what had occurred until they "saw the state" of the petrol station. Their premises was not damaged in the explosion and the worker said that there were numerous emergency vehicles at the scene.