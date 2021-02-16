Mary Robinson says she feels ‘horribly tricked’ by the family of Dubai’s Princess Latifa

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, left, with Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland. Photo: United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation via AP

Former President Mary Robinson has said she feels “horribly tricked” by the family of Princess Latifa Al Maktoum, who claims she is being held against her will at a “villa jail” in Dubai.

In new footage shared with BBC Panorama, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai has alleged that commandos drugged her as she tried to flee by boat and flew her back to detention.

The 35-year-old has accused her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of holding her “hostage” and said she fears for her safety. She first fled the country in February 2018 after she was stopped on board a boat near the coast of India and has not been seen publicly ever since.

Ms Robinson, a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has joined in calls for immediate international action in order to establish Princess Latifa’s current condition and whereabouts.

She had previously described her as a “troubled young woman” after she met her at a lunch event in Dubai in December 2018.

Nine days later, the UAE’s foreign ministry used photographs of the two of them together as proof the princess was safe and well.

Giving her reaction to the latest footage, Ms Robinson said: "I continue to be very worried about Latifa. Things have moved on. And so, I think it should be investigated.”

She told Panorama that she didn’t have any objection to the image being taken as she intended to send it to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet for “proof of life.”

“I wasn’t against the photograph. It was to be a private photograph."

But she also said: "I was particularly tricked when the photographs when public. Horribly tricked. That was a total surprise. I was absolutely stunned."

She first met Latifa in December 2018 at the request of her friend Princess Haya after flying over there for a lunch event at which she was also present.

Ms Robinson told Panorama that both she and Ms Haya had been presented with details of Latifa's bipolar disorder; a condition which she does not have.

She did not ask Latifa about her situation because she did not want to "increase the trauma" of her "condition".

The videos of the troubled royal were recorded over several months on a phone that she was secretly given about a year after her alleged capture and return to Dubai.

She recorded them in a bathroom as it was the only door she could lock and she appears to be in a serious state of distress.

The messages to friends detail how she bought with the soldiers taking her off the boat as she tried to escape, "kicking and fighting" and biting one Emirati commando's arm until he screamed.

She said she was then tranquilized as she was being carried on a private jet which then brought her to Dubai. She alleges she’s being held alone without access to medical or legal help in a villa with windows and doors barred shut, and guarded by police

While the Governments of Dubai and the UAE previously said she is safe in the care of her family, they have not responded to the fresh footage of the princess. The secret messages have now stopped - and friends are urging the UN to step in.

‘The Missing Princess’ airs on BBC One in the UK on Tuesday at 20:30.

Online Editors