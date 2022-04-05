Mary Robinson calls for end to violent acts of ‘impunity’ and war crimes in Ukraine

Former President Mary Robinson has called for an end to violent acts of “impunity” following the alleged human rights violations which have occurred in parts of Ukraine recently.

Ms Robinson described what is unfolding in Ukraine as the “essence of war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”.

The former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the crimes have to be proven with “very strict evidence” and that work must now begin.

“I understand about securing the site, about getting as much reporting as possible, about direct contact and then the forensic investigation; all of that has to happen,” she said.

“The International Criminal Court is seized with the matter now. The prosecutor has agreed. It’s been supported by 39 countries including Ireland that they will look at the potential evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Crimes against humanity is more than an individual war crime which is a murder, or torture or rape of civilians during war, in violation of the laws of war or taking hostages.

“But the crimes against humanity are certain acts that are purposefully taken as part of a widespread of systematic policy directed against civilians and I think Mariupol is a prime example of that.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Ms Robinson said the siege of Mariupol and the blocking of aid organisations from entering the city both need to be documented as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It comes as the justice and human rights’ group known as The Elders, has called for a tribunal to be established to prosecute President Putin for “a potential crime of aggression” according to Ms Robinson.

She said the crime exists under the Rome Statute, but a special tribunal would be needed to bring forward the proceedings.

Meanwhile, regarding yesterday’s “now or never” warning from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Ms Robinson said scientist have “done their” jobs by showing that the world can be saved and now governments and businesses must implement the necessary changes.

“Every sector has options available that will half emissions by 2030,” she said.

“The cost of solar and wind has fallen enormously. Solar by 85pc, electric cars are rolled out 100 times more than they were, and diets make a big difference.

“It’s a can-do situation where in the next eight years, we have to reduce emissions by 43pc. We’re increasing them at the moment.”

Ms Robinsons said it is “moonshot time”, referencing John F Kennedy’s declaration that America would put a man on the moon one day.

She said the same type of ambition is needed to tackle the climate crisis and countries like Ireland should aim to increase their existing commitment to clean energy “six-fold”.

Ms Robinson said despite the rising cost of fossil fuels, it is important to keep the planned Carbon Tax because its ring-fenced funding will help support people who want to retrofit their homes.

“We have to spend our children’s’ money in the crisis that we’re in… We’re spending our children’s money because otherwise they won’t have a liveable future.

“We should never waste a crisis because it’s an opportunity and the opportunity is that fossil fuels are fuelling the war, we know that. We are paying Russia billions out of the oil and gas they are supplying to continue the war.

“We need get out of fossil fuels, but we need to do it without a total disruption of people’s lives. So, in short-term we need to get the oil and gas from elsewhere but in a very transitioned way and then get out of fossil fuel,” she added.