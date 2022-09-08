Mary Lou McDonald urges Liz Truss to change direction saying Irish people will not be ‘bullied’ by the UK

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has urged new British Prime Minister Liz Truss to “change direction” as she has said Irish people will not be “bullied” by the UK.

The days are “long gone” of Ireland being “bullied, coerced, or knocked off” a path to a “brighter future to suit British interests”, Ms McDonald has told an audience in the University of San Francisco.

Spectators included Google and Salesforce executives, who heard her say Ireland will not be “dragged” back to the past.

“As Prime Minister Liz Truss enters Downing Street she must break with the bad faith agenda of her predecessors and change direction, end the unilateral actions and respect international law,” said Ms McDonald.

“We need to see a recommitment to the Good Friday Agreement, support for the restoration of the political institutions, and an end to game playing around the Irish protocol.

“The people of Ireland will not be bullied, coerced, or knocked off our path to a brighter future to suit British interests.

“Those days are long gone,” she said.

With the election of Michelle O’Neill as First Minister in the north, Ms McDonald said the prospect of Sinn Féin being in Government north and south is “very real”.

“We know that we have everything we need to build a new, united, and prosperous Ireland,” she said.

The leader of the opposition spoke about millions of Irish people emigrating to the US during the time of the famine in the 1800s and in the generations since then across the Atlantic, or James Joyce’s “bowl of bitter tears”.

In a dig at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, she said Sinn Féin refuses to be “held back by those who are tired and out of ideas”.

“Ireland should and can be a world leader in the production of clean, renewable energy,” she said.

“Ireland can play an important role in decarbonising the economies of Europe, and by developing our renewable sector, we could utterly transform our economy, creating new sustainable jobs, energy independence and prosperity for the future.”

She said young Irish people will be worse off than their parents and this cannot be allowed to continue.