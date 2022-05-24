Mary Lou McDonald talks Irish unity on Good Morning Britain – and shares a snap with Love Island star

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has told the Good Morning Britain programme that she expects a referendum on Irish unity “this decade”.

Deputy McDonald appeared on the popular UK breakfast chat show this morning, to discuss Sinn Fein’s recent success in the Northern Ireland general election.

Ms McDonald told the GMB hosts that Sinn Fein is now the “largest” political party in Ireland.

She said the partition of Ireland has been “disastrous” for Ireland and the UK.

Ms McDonald added that people should not fear a border poll and said work must begin so the Irish and UK governments can work effectively together.

“Bear in mind that when the Northern Ireland State was created more than a century ago it was deliberately engineered to ensure it would have a forever unionist majority and that… is now gone,” she said.

“Sinn Fein isn’t just leading in the North of Ireland, Sinn Fein is now the largest political party right across Ireland… I believe that we’re going to have referendums on unity in this decade. I believe the constitutional arrangement will change and I believe that we all need to prepare for that. I also believe we shouldn’t come at this with a sense of dread or fear or loss. We need to look at this as an incredible democratic opportunity.

Read More

"Partition has been disastrous for Ireland. It’s been disastrous for Britain as well. We’ve had division, we’ve had conflict, but we’ve also had now almost a quarter of a century of a very robust peace process and the time is now looming where we bring this journey to it’s conclusion; an end of partition, a reunified Ireland in peace and security and with a good, neighbourly, strong relationship with Britain our next door neighbour.

“Let’s face it, there’s a huge Irish community here in Britain and I think we have a basis for a very strong, peaceful, orderly relationship but the preparation needs to start now.”

Deputy McDonald added: “There will be no prize for anyone burying their heads in the sand.”

Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips also appeared on the chat show this morning, and afterwards she shared a picture with Deputy McDonald who she described as a “delight”.

“The president of Sinn Fein, an absolute delight,” she wrote.

The president of Sinn Fein, an absolute delight pic.twitter.com/0V8OZAgKEm — Shaughna Phillips (@Shaughna_P) May 24, 2022



While Deputy McDonald replied: “Great to meet you Shaughna Philips bring and early.”

The 28-year-old, who appeared on season six of the hit reality dating show, has strong interest in politics having previously worked as a democratic services officer for Lambeth Council in south London.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user who shared the post wrote: “A Love Island x Sinn Fein collab was not what I expected to see on a Tuesday morning.”