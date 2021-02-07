The UK should share its spare Covid-19 vaccines with Ireland, as well as the rest of the global community, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said today.

The British government has ordered over 400m vaccines for a nation of 66.5m people, and as such, Ms McDonald said that should they be in a position to do so, the UK should share any extra vaccines.

“Certainly if there is an excess of supply in Britain, and if there is a capacity for that to be shared with Ireland at some point - well, yes of course, absolutely,” she told Sky News.

“I would like to see not just between Ireland and Britain, but globally, a real sense of generosity and solidarity when it comes to vaccination because we need to ensure there is not a reservoir of this virus anywhere.”

“This is a race against this virus and death. So yes I think a spirit of fairness and generosity needs to prevail.”

“The virus doesn’t care about politics, or borders, or any of these things. We all share the same human biology.”

The Sinn Féin leader was also asked recent teething problems with Brexit, as issues arise over trading customs and regulations.

“The reality is that the final withdrawal deal was only struck very much at the eleventh hour,” she said. “There are specific protections for Ireland that are absolutely necessary to protect our political infrastructure, our peace process, and so on.”

“Really what needs to happen is a sensible informed conversation between the British government on the one hand, the European commission and institutions on the other, and the flexibility and mechanisms envisaged in the protocol need to be used.”

“Really it should not come as any surprise to any sensible person that we are now facing into some level of disruption and difficulty.”

As for solutions, she said: “Firstly there needs to be a very detailed assessment of where the bottlenecks are.”

“Beyond that, there needs to be a consideration of what we can do whilst respecting the fact that protocol is now in play, it is a matter of international law, it is absolutely necessary to protect just the baseline issues for the island of Ireland.”

Finally, Ms McDonald also addressed the EU’s use of Article 16, which temporarily stopped vaccines from entering the UK through Northern Ireland.

“The talk some days ago about any prospect of triggering Article 16 was absolutely misjudged,” she said.

“Fortunately the European institutions stepped back from that very quickly when they gaged the reaction of everyone.”

Irish Independent