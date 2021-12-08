Marty Morrissey’s RTÉ colleague shares tribute to presenter’s late mother Peggy after tragic crash

Marty Morrissey with his mother Peggy, who died in a road accident in Co Clare yesterday morning. Photo: RTÉ

Tributes have been paid to Peggy Morrissey, the mother of RTÉ sports commentator Marty Morrissey, who died in a road accident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

RTÉ sport journalist Darren Frehill said he knew Marty (63) “meant the world” to his mother. Mr Frehill passed his condolences on to Morrissey this morning on behalf of himself and his colleagues.

Frehill said on RTÉ radio’s Rising Time programme that it was “desperately sad” and a “devastating loss”, adding that Peggy was “extremely popular” in her local community in Co Clare.

Peggy Morrissey, who was aged in her 90s, was the sole occupant and driver of the car.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Independent, Morrissey said his mother never pestered him to get married.

“No, my mother’s philosophy was: whatever you want, Marty,” he said.

However, he said that wasn’t the case when he wanted to leave his permanent job as a teacher in St Joseph’s in Spanish Point, a few miles from his family home in Quilty, Co Clare, to go and try to work freelance for RTÉ in Dublin.

“That didn’t go down well at all. ‘Are you mad? They won’t take you.’ She thought it was some harebrained notion,” he said.

“And even to this day she says — I swear — ‘Would you ever go back teaching in Spanish Point?’

Morrissey’s mother Peggy, whose maiden name was Twomey, was originally from Mallow, Co Cork, while his father Martin Morrissey came from Quilty in west Clare.

The sports presenter, who is an only child, lost his father in 2004.

Peggy Morrissey made a surprise appearance on his show, Marty and Bernard: On the Road Again, in May 2020 and revealed that the famous Clare man was born in the Rebel County.

“We didn’t think we were going to have any children. After a long time, himself arrived. I attended a hospital in Cork. He’s a Cork man.”

She also insisted that Marty was a “cheeky child”, she said: “He was cheeky to his mother but nobody else.”

Peggy also revealed how her son was always destined for the limelight, revealing how he would run onto the altar at mass.

She said: “When he was a three-year-old, he came to mass and would go on the altar to torment the priest”.