Marty Morrissey carries coffin of mother Peggy on final journey ahead of funeral

Marty Morrissey and mourners at the removal of Peggy Morrissey to St Mary's Church, Mullagh, Co Clare on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Eamon Ward

RTÉ GAA broadcaster Marty Morrissey carried his mother's coffin on her final journey ahead of her funeral in Mullagh, Co Clare.

Peggy Morrissey, who was in her early 90s, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the car she was driving crashed near Annagh at Miltown Malbay.

The RTÉ personality (63) has been left “devastated” by her death, as the tight-knit local community rallies around him as he tries to come to terms with the tragedy.

Many mourners turned out for the removal this afternoon while floral tributes arrived from far afield - including the Wolfe Tones GAA club in Chicago. The family had spent time living in the USA when Marty was young.

Read More

The mourners this afternoon included GAA President Larry McCarthy, veteran commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, and former player Noel Roche.

More recently living in the Quilty area of Co Clare, Peggy was originally from Mallow in Cork and was pre-deceased by her husband Martin, who died on December 19, 2004.

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm at St Mary's Church, Mullagh, on Sunday December 12 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral notice adds: “The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.” Mourners are invited to leave a personal message or share a memory of Peggy, whose maiden name is Twomey, on the condolence page of ‘RIP.ie.’

In a statement issued on behalf of RTÉ, its Director General Ms Forbes said they were all were “shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our colleague, Marty Morrissey's beloved mother, Peggy.”

“We have been in touch with Marty to offer him our sincere condolences but also to offer him our support and to afford him the time and space to come to terms with his tragic loss,” she said. “Our thoughts are with Marty and his family and close friends at this saddest of times".

RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan described Marty as “a beautiful person, a great friend and a wonderful colleague. I am broken-hearted for him. Marty adored his mother. He truly did. I recently interviewed him on my radio show about his new memoir and he spoke so movingly about his intense love for his precious Mum.”

Marty had described her as his “wonderful Mum” in his recently released autobiography It’s Marty!.

“To my wonderful mother Peggy, thank you for being so strong, although I know you miss Dad every day,” he wrote.

His book details the lives of his late father Martin and his beloved mother Peggy, who gave birth to him in Cork in 1958 and flew back to New York on her own with him as a newborn.

Marty (63) was raised in the Bronx in New York until he was 10 years old, when the family bought a pub in Quilty, Co Clare, and they moved back to Ireland.