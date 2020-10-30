| 12.7°C Dublin

Martin puzzled by public attacks on Government incompetence 

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman TD. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman TD. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Senan Molony

“No Government wants to bury anything in the modern era,” the Taoiseach declared yesterday, trenchant in his own defence but half-bemused at the Mother and Baby Home controversy.

He clearly sees it as ridiculous there was a social media storm all last week over the alleged sealing of records for 30 years, when in face – as he sees it – the State was acting to prevent those records being destroyed.

At one level, the ‘burial’ reference is unfortunate, given hundreds of infants interred barbarically in the area of a septic tank in one home – with suspicions about others,