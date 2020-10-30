Martin puzzled by public attacks on Government incompetence 

“No Government wants to bury anything in the modern era,” the Taoiseach declared yesterday, trenchant in his own defence but half-bemused at the Mother and Baby Home controversy.

He clearly sees it as ridiculous there was a social media storm all last week over the alleged sealing of records for 30 years, when in face – as he sees it – the State was acting to prevent those records being destroyed.

At one level, the ‘burial’ reference is unfortunate, given hundreds of infants interred barbarically in the area of a septic tank in one home – with suspicions about others,

But it is a clue to poor Government communication once again, or rather non-communication, that has this time touched an exposed nerve.

Even in hurried back-pedalling and explanation, the Government is treating people who have endured untold tragedy as “technical pieces of legislation,” as one observer put it yesterday.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman failed to explain his own Bill last week, and all but admitted he did not understand parts of it. But the rookie member of Cabinet was allowed to be roasted on a spit by the Opposition, even as social media went into meltdown.

Nobody stepped in to release Roderic from his floundering position by clearly explaining what the Government was at. The failure of any of the big guns to take ownership of the legislation sowed further suspicion that the deep State had been caught out trying to inflict further cruelties – and that the new Minister was being abandoned in extremis.

A statement following Cabinet, issued late on Wednesday night, set out the comprehensive steps the Government would take to address institutional traumas… recognising at last the pain that had bubbled back to the surface.

And yesterday the Taoiseach went out front on the issue at a press conference, but conveyed a personal puzzlement that anyone would think of him as wanting to hide any horrors.

It would be folly to attempt to sweep anything under the carpet at this stage, and the Government had not in fact done so, was his contention.

Then he attacked incorrect commentary, the exploitation of the issue on social media, and the role of “some political parties” in the that hue and cry over alleged cover-up.

He was a politician complaining about people playing politics, when he hadn’t engaged himself. “Things were written which didn’t stand up.” But there had been no press conference to set them right at an early stage – while the Minister and his press advisers were paralysed with fright, unable to respond to questions in case of saying the wrong thing.

Mr Martin couldn’t resist gently blaming his newbie Green colleague, even though the fault is his own because he captains the ship.

Micheál Martin could do with some honest self-appraisal too. Basic presentational mistakes continue to be made by his Government, just this week with the cervical tribunal with unwelcome surprises for patients.

He can’t continue to complain about people getting hold of the wrong end of the stick, or being beaten over the head, if his Government continues to shed from every branch.