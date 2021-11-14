Married couple among the new army officers in the Reserve Defence Forces

A married couple from Co Dublin were among the 29 new army officers who were commissioned today in the Defence Forces training centre in Co Kildare.

The 29 officers completed the army reserve potentials officer course and will now start a new journey in leadership roles in units throughout the Defence Forces.

This course was unique as it had a married couple, Ciarán and Laura Curran, within its ranks.

The Minister for Defence Simon Coveney and the chief of staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, attended the ceremony of the fifth army reserve potential officer's course.

This course was also a historic milestone in that it is the first one of its kind conducted in over a decade.

The course commenced training in July 2019, in the Cadet School, Military College in Co Kildare. The course was conducted over a three-year period with students participating in a mixture of on-site, remote and part-time learning.

In receiving this Presidential Commission, the new officers took an oath of allegiance in which they will swear to be “faithful to Ireland and loyal to the Constitution”.

The Reserve Defence Forces posted a message online welcoming the 29 officers from across the country to the commissioning ceremony, it read: “Delighted to welcome 29 Officers from all over #Ireland to the Army Reserve after their commissioning today in DFTC, Curragh Camp. Thanks to all the course instructors for guiding them on their Defence Forces journey.”