Mark Sheehan tributes: Hozier, Kodaline, Boyzone and host of stars mourn The Script guitarist

Mark Sheehan of The Script performs on stage at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 23, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)

Tributes are pouring in to Mark Sheehan, the guitarist from rock band The Script who died yesterday at the age of 46.

The band's official social media accounts confirmed the tragic news on Friday evening.

A short message accompanied by a photo of Sheehan said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Sheehan formed the band in Dublin in 2001 alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

He was a father of three and lived in the US with his wife Rina who he married at the age of 25.

There was a huge outpouring of grief from the band's fans on social media as well as other artists.

Fellow Irish band Kodaline took to social media to share a message of condolence.

“So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan,” it said.

“We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

Ryan Tedder, singer with US band One Republic said Mark “will be missed”. The two bands toured together in 2014 in St Louis.

“This was one of the nicest most genuine people I’ve ever had the pleasure of touring with and getting to know,” he said.

Singer-songwriter Hozier said he was “saddened” to hear about the passing of the talented guitarist.

“Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences,” he said.

TV presenter and writer Laura Whitmore posted that she was thinking of the band and his family as Mark was “one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet.”

“When I first met the Script in 2009, I couldn’t take the smile off my face,” she said.

“Mark was always so kind and a family man first who happened to also write unbelievable songs. A true talent, RIP.”

Wild Youth, who will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, said “every performance we ever do” will be dedicated to Mark.

“We are totally lost for words, and heartbroken, Mark we loved writing with you, touring with you. And laughing with you,” it said.

“You believed in us when nobody else did. Sending all our Love to Dan and Glen.”

Minister for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said the loss of Mark was “a great shock to music lovers everywhere and to the Script’s legions of fans around the world.”

“My deepest condolences to his family, fellow band members and friends,” she said.

Singer/songwriter and poet Imelda May said she was “in shock” at the passing of her fellow native of The Liberties in Dublin.

“An old comrade and fellow proud Liberties child has gone,” she said.

“What a talented, funny, sound, calm, down to earth, really lovely human Mark was. Truly awful news. I send huge love to his family, friends and band family Glen and Danny.”

Boyzone’s Mikey Graham also offered his condolences to Glen and Danny of the Script.

He said he could empathise with the band having lost his bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009.

“Today we lost another young legend of music. I can and do understand the pain Glen and Danny are feeling right now and also their families,” he said.

“All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music. It will carry you home, Mark.”