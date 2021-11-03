Maritime lawyer is calling for ‘root and branch’ review into Irish coastguard system

A maritime lawyer is calling for a “root and branch review” into “many errors” within the Irish coastguard system, as he highlighted claims of harassment, bullying and even suicidal ideation among volunteers.

Maritime solicitor Michael Kingston made the claims on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland after the Doolin voluntary coast guard unit was stood down, after six volunteers had resigned.

Though Mr Kingston was not in any way referring to the Doolin situation, he was concerned about a general situation he felt volunteers were experiencing.

“I don't know the problem in Doolin at this stage,” Mr Kingston told RTÉ. “I’m not sure why the unit has been stood down, when there are capable volunteers.”

But Mr Kingston said he felt there was a “symptomatic” problem across the sector regarding volunteers.

There were, he claimed, a “litany of failures” regarding the safety of volunteers and the “overall safety”.

“There have been so many serious issues,” Mr Kingston said. “It needs a root and branch review.

“It’s quite clear from what I've heard from issues in the Irish Coast Guard, there are some very well meaning individuals in management and units round Ireland working very well.

“But… there are serious issues…. with many stories I’ve heard about harassment and bullying, with some members having suicidal tendencies.

“When you hear these allegations it's extremely serious…they need to be addressed.”

Mr Kingston also highlighted a recent Comptroller and Auditor General annual report which highlighted a delay in using night vision goggles, while rescue crews were also criticised.

He said there was a “problem” with maritime decision making with how it investigated issues.

He also underlined the death of Caitriona Lucas, a 41-year-old librarian and mother-of-two, and advanced coxswain, who’d died on September 12, 2016, after offering to help the Irish Coast Guard Kilkee unit in a search for a missing man.

Irish coast guard volunteer Bernard Lucas has recently called for a reinvestigation into the cause of his wife's death off the Clare coast.

Mr Lucas had questioned why the investigation didn’t examine alleged issues with personal locator beacons and other equipment issues.

The Irish Coast Guard earlier this year described a Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) report on the incident as “flawed” and “misleading”.

It said there was a “significant leap” made to draw wider conclusions regarding safety standards based on one “tragic accident”.

The Independent.ie has asked the Department of Transport for comment on the issues raised.