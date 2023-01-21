Maria Bailey breaks silence to criticise Leo Varadkar’s handling of ‘swing-gate’ controversy

Former Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s handling of the ‘swing-gate’ controversy, claiming that he was “throwing petrol on a fire”.

Ms Bailey found herself at the centre of a political storm in 2019 after it emerged she lodged a personal injuries claim against The Dean Hotel as a result of a fall from a swing.

She dropped the case after the Irish Independent revealed she she ran a 10km race three weeks after the fall despite signing an affidavit which said she was unable to run at all for three months.

Fine Gael carried out an internal review into Ms Bailey’s personal injuries claim and she was subsequently dropped as a candidate for the next election.

Senior Counsel David Kennedy was tasked to establish all the facts surrounding the case.

Today Ms Bailey has broken a long silence on sage in an interview with the Irish Times.

She claims that the review commissioned by the party had a “predetermined outcome”. And she complained about the way in which Leo Varadkar demoted her as chair of the Oireachtas housing committee in 2019.

Read More

“During this time, all that was mentioned was due process, transparency and fair procedure, but nothing can be further from the truth. It was a predetermined outcome,” she said.

The Kennedy review, which Fine Gael never published, reportedly states that Ms Bailey fell backwards from the swing, hitting her head and back.

The review reportedly states that when she fell, she was holding a bottle of beer in one hand and a wine cooler containing a bottle of wine in the other. The wine cooler hit her on the side of her face.

“I can see the comedy side but at the end of the day – comedy aside – I was hurt and those are injuries I have had to manage extensively for the last number of years,” she said.

Kennedy reportedly concluded that Bailey had sustained a genuine injury from the fall, which was seen on CCTV and diagnosed by doctors.

“I understand if it was a political decision; that is fine. I would have to have taken that on the chin,” she said.

“But this was different. This was going to damage my character and my reputation ... it was going to destroy me, like, finish me off completely on the basis that I overstated my case.

“How is Leo’s position not untenable? He has brought the party into disrepute in terms of his leak of a confidential document. The polls reflect that. He damaged the party. There was no review of Leo Varadkar.”

“We are constantly eroding the idea that politicians are people too, with families. It is the ripple effect. What Leo did was play into that. He was throwing petrol on a fire.”

A Fine Gael spokesperson declined to comment on Ms Bailey’s interview.

Ms Bailey told the publication that at the time of the review, she told Mr Varadkar that she needed help and that she was not mentally in a good place.

When asked about this today, a spokesperson for Mr Varadkar reiterated to the Irish Independent that the Taoiseach “has no recollection of such a request being made to him”.

“Free counselling sessions and professional mental health support is provided to TDs, senators and party staff on request, on a confidential and self-referral basis,” he added.

The controversy ultimately put an end to Ms Bailey’s 16-year career in politics.

“It had an enormous impact not just on my family – my kids, my husband and my immediate family,” she told the Irish Times.

I didn’t realise that my family had me on suicide watch for a period of time. It was only afterwards that that came to light.”

When the scandal first broke, the then TD for Dun Laoghaire did an interview with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio One – something she now accepts was a “mistake” and “an error of judgment”.

“It was my mistake; I knew I wasn’t in the right frame of mind, but what politician hasn’t done a bad interview?” she said.

Speaking about the fall, Ms Bailey said she knew she was hurt straight away.

“I have had nine surgical procedures, the last one being recently which was major spinal surgery,” she said.

“That was in October and hopefully that will be the last one for a very long time. For the first time in seven years, I am 90 per cent pain-free.

“I accepted I was there. I sat on the swings.

“The swings now have non-slip strips on them. They didn’t have them at the time. I wasn’t drunk and it could happen to anyone.”