Many frontline staff will not get €1,000 pandemic payment until December - nearly a year after it was promised

Many frontline staff will have to wait until December before they get the pandemic payment bonus of up to €1,000, it emerged today.

The ongoing delay in rolling out the payment, first announced on January 19, in recognition for their work during the pandemic outside of the HSE was highlighted at the Oireachtas health committee today.

Outgoing HSE chief Paul Reid said the payment continues to receive priority across all hospitals and community services.

To date, some 123,000 employees have received the payment, 85,000 of these in HSE Statutory organisation, and 38,000 in Section 38 organisations.

“The HSE is working with the Department of Health to take forward the payment of recognition awards to staff working in other organisations included within the organisation types covered by the Government decision,” he said.

A outside agency is now to get underway to identify those who are eligible in workplaces, including private nursing homes, outside of the HSE.

Several unions representing the workers who are still waiting issued another appeal today for its delivery.

Asked how long it will take the Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt said the roll out should happen in November and December.

Referring to hospital waiting lists Mr Reid said that the year to date, the number of long-waiters in outpatients has reduced by 19pc, in inpatients and day cases by 12pc, and GI Scopes by 65pc.

Securing further progress on waiting list and waiting times will be a key priority for the HSE in the remainder of this year and beyond, he added.

The committee heard that all staff categories are showing growth year to date with the largest staff increase seen in Nursing and Midwifery at an additional 1,104 staff.

All nursing and midwifery graduates in the class of 2022, have and are being offered permanent opportunities within the Irish publicly funded health services.

Asked about the pressures on GPs following the Budget announcement to make 430,000 more people eligible for GP visit cards by April the officials said the plan is to provide more financial practice supports to family doctors.