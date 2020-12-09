Manual workers should be allowed to retire at 60, says Éamon Ó Cuiv

Manual workers should be allowed to retire at age 60, a Government TD has claimed.

Éamon Ó Cuiv, a former deputy leader of the party and ex-Minister for the Environment said they should be allowed €235 a week without being asked to sign on or called to interview to be redirected to other work possibilities.

He was speaking on the Social Welfare Bill, giving legal provision of the deferral of the plan to delay the payment of the State pension to 67. It will instead remain at 66.

Mr Ó Cuiv said there was ‘a world of difference’ between manual workers and office workers who might want to stay in employment after retirement age.

“People who do physical work may want to retire (early) and should be allowed to do that. They may be deemed fit to continue by the Department, but they know themselves.”

He said he was speaking of block-layers and tilers and many other trades people who instinctively knew themselves when they were no longer up to the physical work involved.

“It is not like being in here (the Dáil), indoors, and doing office work,” he said.

And he warned also of any suspicion of their motives for wanting to retire at age 60 if they felt their were no longer able. “Nobody would go for €235 a week if they thought they were still able to get €800 or €900,” he said.

Mr Ó Cuiv called on the Government to bring in a scheme of PRETA, or pre-retirement allowance, as had applied in the past.

This should be available to manual workers who wanted to stop working at age 60, he said.

