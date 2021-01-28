Man wounded after second stabbing incident in Dublin this week

A man is in hospital after another stabbing in Dublin’s inner city, the second one in the area this week.

According to Gardaí, the incident occured in Seville Place - near East Wall - at around 4.30pm.

The man is in his 30s and received several stab wounds – under stood to be at least six. He was transported to the Mater hospital, and his condition is currently not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this time, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

In an unconnected incident earlier this week 16-year-old Josh Dunne attempted to stop a fight in the East Wall area and was fatally stabbed.

Josh was in the area from around 9pm to 10pm on Tuesday. Gardaí have launched a murder probe into the incident, and are urging any witnesses or any people who were in the area at the time to come forward with whatever information they have.

