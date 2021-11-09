| 12.2°C Dublin

breaking Man with knife attacks passers-by in Norway, is shot dead

Oslo. Stock image Expand

Close

Oslo. Stock image

Oslo. Stock image

Oslo. Stock image

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

A man reportedly armed with a knife attacked passers-by on the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on Tuesday, before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Norwegian media published footage of the alleged attacker, naked from the waist up and wielding a knife. Police said only that there was “more than one” victim and gave no information about their condition. A news conference was called for late morning.

Police said a patrol car in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo drove into a building to halt the attacker's progress. He then attacked the vehicle and managed to open the car door, police spokesman Torgeir Brenden said.

He said “several shots” were fired at the man but did not specify whether it was the police officers in the car who opened fire. Brenden said the perpetrator was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Last month a man armed with a bow and arrow and a knife killed five people in a small town southwest of Oslo.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy