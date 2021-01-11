Man who sub-let flat to young woman allegedly raped her at knifepoint

A FATHER-of-three who sub-let his flat to a young woman subjected her to a knifepoint ordeal in which he repeatedly raped her and told her: "you are mine", it is alleged.

The married man (37) is accused of threatening to kill the 22-year-old if she did not sleep with him, then warning her not to go to the gardaí.

He also allegedly said he would kill her flatmate who she managed to send a text message to, pleading for help.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted the accused bail despite garda objections and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

The man is charged with rape, oral rape, producing a knife, assault causing harm and threatening to kill the woman and her male flatmate.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Pauline Treanor said on January 4 the woman contacted the accused asking him to turn the flat's electricity on because it was cold.

The court heard they were both foreign nationals - he had been in Ireland for 13 years, she came to Ireland only weeks ago and he arranged for her to stay at the inner city Dublin property.

The accused was seen on CCTV buying two bottles of whiskey in a local shop before going to the flat, where he propositioned the woman and continued to drink, it was alleged.

She felt obliged to let him stay but rejected his advances, Detective Garda Treanor said. It was alleged the man then produced a knife, demanded that she undress and threatened to kill her if she did not sleep with him.

He forced her to perform oral sex on him in the shower, punching her in the face when she protested, Garda Treanor said.

She was in fear for her life and he brought her back into the bedroom and said “you are mine, you are not your boyfriend’s anymore” before getting on top of her on the bed and raping her, it was alleged.

The woman went back to the shower, got her phone and sent messages to her flatmate, saying “come quickly, (he) has already raped me".

It was alleged the accused pulled her back into the bedroom and again raped her. The woman said “I don’t want to do this” and he again told her “you are mine”, it was alleged.

He then told her she had to accompany him on a drive while he was intoxicated. The flatmate called him, asked about her safety and told the accused he would contact the gardaí if the woman was not returned.

The accused then brought her to his mother’s address, left her there and said he was going to kill the flatmate and she was not to speak to the police, Detective Garda Treanor said.

The woman ran from the property to a shop and told workers she had been raped.

It was alleged the accused returned to the flat and after a confrontation with the flatmate, he fled and came back with another man. The flatmate was chased to a shop where security staff intervened.

When arrested, the accused denied the allegations and said he and the woman had consensual sex once, at her instigation. The knife was for "cutting bread", he maintained.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said the accused would say he was asked to find accommodation for the woman after she became separated from a “criminal gang” travelling through Europe.

The accused would say he asked the woman to leave, a row developed, and the woman made the allegations "vindictively", Mr Kelleher said. The man would say the alleged victim went to his mother’s home voluntarily.

The accused was separated from his wife, had "unusual domestic arrangements" and would sleep at the flat, which was his, Mr Kelleher said.

When he returned to the property after the alleged incident he would say he was chased off by the flatmate and when he came back again, the flatmate, who was not in fear, was waiting with a hammer.

Judge Smyth granted bail to include an €8,000 independent surety, with €1,000 in cash. The accused was remanded in custody with consent to bail, to appear in Cloverhill District Court later this week.

