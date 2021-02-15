Man who posed as Garda and went on burglary spree during lockdown jailed for four years

A man who committed a “spree” of burglaries during the first Covid lockdown – including breaking into the home of a pensioner and posing as a guard before stealing cash and a confirmation card containing a gift – has been jailed for four years.

Christopher Jones (27), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to having carried out an aggravated burglary and five further burglaries at houses in Cork city in April 2020.

Det Sgt Joe Young told Cork Circuit Criminal Court that on April 17, 2020, Mr Jones and his co-accused, who was not before the courts, broke into five occupied houses in the Tower Street-High Street area of the city. They popped door locks in the middle of the night.

In one house they encountered an 83-year-old woman who awoke having heard noise. They told the lady they were gardaí and were checking out reports of burglaries in the area.

The men asked the householder where she kept her money in order to check if it was still there. They then robbed €2,500 in cash and £80 sterling from her. They also took a confirmation card which the pensioner had written which contained another €200 in cash.

Det Sgt Young said the pensioner had been cocooning when she encounted the robbers who were in and out of her house within four minutes shortly after 4am.

Their crime spree on that night began at 1.55am when they broke into the house of a married couple in High Street in Cork, stealing bank cards. They used the bank cards to make purchases at a Spar shop.

At 3.45am they broke into a house in Frankfield Villas where a couple lived with their 15-month-old child. They managed to get away with €30 in coins.

In a victim impact statement, the court heard the couple found it hard to sleep after the incident. They were troubled by the thought that two men were wandering around their house while their child was sleeping.

Having left this house the thieves broke into the property next door but they fled when a man woke and asked them what they were doing. They also broke into a house in Tower Street. Then shortly after 4am they entered the house of the 83-year-old in Tyrone Place.

Both men were arrested 12 hours later. Gardaí recovered €1,600 in cash which the men had given to a third party in order to keep it safe. A small amount of cash was recovered on the men when they were arrested.

On April 9, 2020, the men had broken into a house in Great William O’Brien Street in Cork city. Armed with a baseball bat, Jones and the other thief stole a wallet which the householder recovered after he chased the men.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that Jones was questioned five times in connection with the spree of burglaries. He made some admissions on his fifth detention for questioning.

Niamh Stewart, defending barrister, said her client, who has 84 convictions, was homeless at the time of the offence. Jones started taking drugs at the age of 14 and was already on heroin when in his teens.

She said Jones had lived a “chaotic life”.

Ms Stewart said no violence had been perpetrated towards the homeowners and there was no suggestion of pre-planning of the offences.

Judge Ó Donnabháin stressed the fact that all of the properties were occupied during the time of the offences was an aggravating factor.

While acknowledging the troubled background of the defendant and his addiction issues, he said Jones and the other thief had the presence of mind to give money to a third party for safe keeping.

He admitted it was “hard to disagree with the DPP that this was a spree (of burglaries)”, However, he disagreed with a suggestion by the prosecution that it was pre-planned given how haphazard and chaotic the offences were.

Factoring in the element of addiction, the moderate learning disability of the defendant and the signed plea, he jailed Jones, who gardaí described as a “career criminal”, for five years, suspending the final year of the sentence.

Online Editors