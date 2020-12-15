Man who left assault victim needing 24-hour care seeks six-month reduction in his prison sentence

Aaron Wilson (31) attacked the man after spotting him interfering with his girlfriend's car

A MAN who left his victim needing 24-hour care has asked the Court of Appeal to cut six months and a day off his eight-and-a-half-year sentence so that he will no longer be classified as a long-term prisoner.

Aaron Wilson attacked Aaron Kiely three times, after spotting him interfering with his girlfriend's car in Dublin city.

Wilson (31) left his home to pursue Mr Kiely (33) and Mr Kiely’s girlfriend, after seeing them interfering with a window on Wilson's partner's car.

He punched Mr Kiely, kicked him, stamped on him and used a chair to beat him “with all his strength” during the three separate attacks.

Two men walking by later spotted Mr Kiely lying on the ground on Patrick Street. He was trying to breathe and bubbles of blood were coming out of his mouth. He was taken to hospital, where his level of consciousness was judged to be at the lowest on the scale.

The court heard that Mr Kiely had been deaf in his left ear before the assault, but lost the hearing in his other ear as a result of the attack. He was left with fractures to both sides of his skull and a blood clot on his brain. He is unable to live on his own anymore and needs 24-hour care.

Wilson of Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal to assault causing serious harm to Mr Kiely in the city on January 19, 2014. His 14 previous convictions were for minor road traffic offences.

He was due to stand trial in November 2016 but absconded and a bench warrant was issued. He later pleaded guilty.

Judge Martin Nolan said that the injuries sustained were predictable, considering the attack. He jailed him for eight and a half years.

Wilson today appealed against that sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Court President Justice George Birmingham began proceedings by telling Wilson’s barrister, Dean Kelly SC, that the court had read the papers in advance.

“It’s a case that seems to have some concerning features: three assaults and an aspect of him pursuing,” he said.

“I’m not aware of any other Section 4 (assault causing serious harm) involving three different assaults and the pursuit of an injured party,” he continued. “It might be worth having a word with Mr Wilson.”

The court occasionally warns appellants that it has the power to increase as well as reduce sentences, and Mr Kelly left the remote hearing to consult with his client.

He later returned with instructions to proceed and to make a single and focused submission.

Counsel explained that a sentence of eight years or more brings a prisoner into the ‘long-serving’ category and means that it will be a considerable time before such prisoners begin co-operation with the parole board.

“My appeal submission is focused squarely on that,” he said. “I seek no more on behalf of Mr Wilson than a reduction of six months and one day.”

He then moved on to the alleged error by the sentencing court, which would cause the Court of Appeal to intervene.

He said that it was ‘plainly wrong’ to say that this was at the top of the scale of assault causing serious harm.

As awful as it was, he said, it was not an unprovoked, gratuitous, premeditated or planned attack.

“He did not arm himself on leaving the apartment,” he noted.

Tony McGillacuddy BL responded on behalf of the DPP. He asked the court to watch the same CCTV footage of the events, which the sentencing judge had watched.

He submitted that the sentence was not outside the correct parameters and urged the court to dismiss the appeal.

Justice Birmingham, who sat with Justice Patrick McCarthy and Justice Isobel Kennedy, will return judgment next week.

Online Editors