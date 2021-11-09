Man who helped cover up murder of wife Patricia O'Connor sells her home for €350k

Murdered granny Patricia O'Connor's home was sold by her husband Gus, who helped cover up her murder, for a final price of €350,000 - property records reveal.

The house at Mountain View Park in Churchtown, in south Dublin, in which Patricia was murdered, changed hands on September 7.

Records of the sale were uploaded onto the Property Price Register on September 22 - showing the house had achieved its 'full market value'. The house had been placed on the market with an asking price of €365,000.

Patricia's 77-year-old husband Gus was released from prison earlier this year after serving just over a year in prison for reporting his dismembered wife Patricia (61) missing to gardaí when he already knew she was dead.

Gus was approached by the Sunday World after his release from prison to ask if he would finally give his account of the cover-up of the murder of his wife, one of the most gruesome in the history of the State, but he responded: "I have nothing to say."

Gus is the second member of Patricia's family to have been released from prison following her death at the hands of Kieran Greene - the boyfriend of the couple's daughter, Louise.

Greene battered retired hospital cleaner Patricia to death with a child's hurley - in what was described in court as a "sustained attack", during a row in the bathroom of the family home at 66 Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29, 2017.

He buried the grandmother-of-seven's body in a cornfield in Co. Wexford, but later dug it up, dismembered it with a hacksaw and scattered the remains at nine locations across the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains.

After the murder, Stephanie dressed up as her dead grandmother, leaving the house that night to be captured on a neighbour's CCTV - to bolster this claim.

The plan was "hatched" with her mother Louise, who agreed to it. Gus O'Connor knew his wife was dead but went to gardaí to falsely report she was missing.

Handyman Keith Johnston, Stephanie's father and Louise's former boyfriend, went shopping with Greene to help him to select tools that were later used by Greene to dismember the body.

The four co-accused were convicted of impeding Greene's prosecution.

In April of this year, this newspaper revealed how probate documents showed that Patricia left an estate valued at €32,492 to her spouse.

And as next-of-kin, Gus was also entitled to full possession of the house which had been registered jointly in their names.