Man was dragged from his wheelchair during robbery

A MAN was jailed for five years for an attack "of inhumanity bordering on depravity" in which he dragged an amputee out of his wheelchair as he went for a Covid-19 test during an attempted robbery.

Cornelius 'Connie' Foley (40) was jailed for five years by Cork Circuit Criminal Court after his victim, John O'Leary (50), said the robbery and assault was a worse experience than him having his two legs amputated.

Foley of Gould's Hill, Mallow, Co Cork pleaded guilty before Judge Sean O'Donnabháin to robbery and assault causing harm to Mr O'Leary near Cork's Maternity University Hospital (MUH) on September 14 2020.

After the sentencing hearing, disability support groups said the attack was "absolutely vile".

The injured party made a heartfelt address to his attacker at the sentencing hearing.

Mr O’Leary said that the events of that day had "utterly destroyed" his life.

He said that two months prior to the attack he had his right leg amputated. He was finding it difficult to adjust but was "coping."

"But on that day Mr Foley you utterly and absolutely destroyed everything to the point that what you did to me did more damage to me than the amputation of my leg did to me," he said.

"What you did to me that day destroyed my faith and trust in anybody around me. You made me feel like a coward which I hate as anytime I have to venture out now I find myself very conscious of anyone who is walking towards me wondering if they (are) suddenly going to lunge at me?"

"If I hear footsteps behind me I get palpitations at the thought of being attacked."

Mr O'Leary said that nine days after the incident he had his second leg amputated.

"I had to start all over again on the physical side of things. But what you Mr Foley have done to me mentally is my biggest challenge. One thing I do know is that you will never win."

Mr O'Leary said that he asked God to forgive his attacker because he couldn't find it within himself to do so.

Det Garda Steven Fuller gave evidence in relation to the incident.

He said that the injured party was in his wheelchair at Gravel Lane in Cork city, near MUH, on September 14 when he was approached by Mr Foley who demanded that he hand over his mobile phone and money.

He also tried to steal a can from which Mr O'Leary was drinking.

Foley went to grab the wallet of the injured party who was physically dragged from his wheelchair onto the pavement.

The thief fled the scene by foot with a wallet which contained €55 in cash.

Mr O'Leary had to be helped back into his wheelchair by a passing motorist and by staff at Penny Dinners soup kitchen.

However, he was on the ground for several minutes before being spotted.

Det Garda Fuller said that Mr O'Leary sustained injuries and bruising to the left hand side of his body and to the site of his recently amputated right leg. He incurred swelling to his left leg.

Mr O'Leary was in the city centre to receive a Covid-19 test in advance of the amputation surgery on his left leg.

Foley has 127 previous convictions having gotten involved in a life of criminality at a very young age.

Defence counsel Donal O'Sullivan BL said his client had engaged in an "opportunistic" crime which was not premeditated.

Foley apologised to the victim in court and said that his heart went out to him.

Judge O'Donnabhain jailed Foley for five years.

He warned the incident was "beyond belief" adding that it was "an act of inhumanity bordering on depravity."

"The indignity of it - the invasion, the humiliation he suffered from his compromised position. He knew all about the vicissitudes of life and then he was subjected to this?"