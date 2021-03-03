Man wants surrogacy costs covered after wife died from cervical cancer

Padraig Creaven (right), of Menlo, Galway, widower of Aoife Mitchell Creaven, leaving the High Court with Aoife’s parents, Gabriel (left) and Marcella Mitchell. Photo: Collins Courts

A MAN wants to honour a wish he and his deceased wife had, which was to have a child, and he is claiming the costs of surrogacy in a High Court action following her death from cervical cancer.

Padraig Creaven’s case is against the HSE, three laboratories and a hospital centre on the alleged misinterpretation of the woman’s cervical smear sample in 2011, taken under the CervicalCheck national screening programme.

Mr Creaven’s wife, Aoife, was around 20 weeks pregnant through IVF in 2014 when she found out she had terminal cervical cancer and her life expectancy was limited.

The court heard how she had to travel to London and have the much-wanted pregnancy terminated as chemotherapy was the only option.

Jeremy Maher SC, for Mr Creaven, said the couple had “the most extraordinary and difficult dilemma” and the “necessary course of action was to terminate the pregnancy”.

Aoife Mitchell Creaven was 40 years of age when she died on April 20, 2015. She was only five stone in weight at this point.

Her husband, counsel said, was left alone with no child. A widower at 44, his wife's death had a devastating impact on him.

Maher SC with Ciara McGoldrick BL, and instructed by solicitor Cian O’Carroll, told the court that the cost of surrogacy is part of Mr Creaven’s claim.

Ms Mitchell Creaven from Menlo, Galway, found out in November 2013 she and her husband were to become parents after years of IVF treatment and they were “deliriously happy”.

The couple, counsel said, had to tell Aoife’s parents, Gabriel and Marcella Mitchell, of her pregnancy and also that she was dying. Counsel said her father collapsed on the floor on hearing the news.

He said the couple, when Aoife was dying, had to attend a medical conference in Cork where medics discussed her case. A decision was made that the termination, under the legislation at the time, could not take place in Ireland. The couple decided they would have to look outside of Ireland.

Ms Mitchell Creaven, along with her mother, went to London in mid-March 2014 and the termination took place.

After that, counsel said, the couple tried to find anything to prolong Aoife’s life but she died in 2015.

Now, counsel says Mr Creaven is determined to honour his wife's wish and proceed to have a child through surrogacy. The couple’s frozen embryos are in a fertility clinic in the Czech Republic and Mr Creaven wants to go to the US for surrogacy.

He told Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy there was no reason surrogacy costs should not be included in the claim.

The case also includes a claim for aggravated or punitive damages in relation to an alleged comment by a consultant to a member of the deceased's family during a disclosure meeting in 2018, in relation to the result of a CervicalCheck audit of the 2011 slide.

The consultant’s alleged comment – “well, nuns don’t get cervical cancer” – counsel said, was grossly insensitive.

Mr Creaven, on behalf of himself and his deceased wife's family, has sued the HSE and three laboratories. They are Sonic Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin; MedLab Pathology Ltd also of Sandyford Business Park and US laboratory Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated (CPL) of Austin, Texas.

The case is also against Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital, Dublin.

Ms Mitchell Creaven had a cervical smear test under the CervicalCheck national screening programme on August 8, 2011.

She was advised on August 31, 2011 that no abnormalities were detected .

On February 26, 2014 Ms Mitchell Creaven was diagnosed as having Stage Four cervical cancer. At the time, she was around 20 weeks pregnant following her fifth cycle of IVF fertility treatment.

It is claimed that a review of the 2011 cervical smear slide was carried out in 2014, but the Creaven and Mitchell families were not told until 2018, by a hospital consultant, that the smear slide was reported incorrectly.

It is claimed against the HSE and the three laboratories that there was a failure to report that the smear slide of 2011 was abnormal and that Ms Mitchell Creaven was allegedly deprived of the opportunity of timely and effective investigation and management of her condition.

It is claimed against the hospital that it concealed or failed to advise the Mitchell Creavens in a timely manner the result of a review of her 2011 smear slide.

All the claims are denied. The case continues.

Online Editors